Dhaka Elevated Expressway works halted for two weeks amid conflict between stakeholders

Drone shot of the Dhaka Elevated Expressway after it opened for the public on 2 September 2023. Photo: Olid Ebna Shah

The Appellate Division has issued a two-week status quo order on the transfer of Italian-Thai company's stake in the Dhaka Elevated Expressway to China's Sinohydro Corporation Limited.

As a result, the work of the Dhaka Elevated Expressway will be stopped for the time being, said lawyers.

The full appellate bench of 8 judges headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hasan passed the order today (16 May) after hearing an appeal of the Italian-Thai company.

Lawyers AM Amin Uddin, Sheikh Mohammad Morshed, Barrister Imtiaz Farooq, and Barrister Imtiaz Mainul represented the Italian-Thai company. Barrister Mohammad Mehedi Hasan Chowdhury and Barrister Mostafizur Rahman Khan represented China Company.

The Appellate Division put a two-week stay on the High Court order that lifted the ban on the transfer of Italian-Thai company shares to China's Sinohydro Corporation Limited, said Lawyer Barrister Mohammad Mehedi Hasan Chowdhury. The Appellate Division said it will decide after looking at the full judgment of the High Court.

Mehedi Hasan Chowdhury said China Bank of Exim has declined to provide any money for the construction of the elevated expressway until the shares are transferred. As a result, the construction work of the elevated expressway will be halted for the time being.

The government's priority project was supposed to be completed by this year. However, a conflict between the contractors has slowed down the construction work.

Italian-Thai operates the expressway as it has the largest share in it. Sinohydro demanded their shares after the Thai company could not pay the installments of the bank loans.

The conflicts went to the court in Bangladesh amid an ongoing arbitration in Singapore.

In view of the Italian-Thai company's application, the court issued a stay order on the transfer of the shares as demanded by Sinohydro.

Due to the ongoing conflicts, two Chinese banks stopped providing loans for the project, bringing the project work almost to a halt.

On 12 May the High Court withdrew the stay order, removing any hurdle in transferring the shares.

After the HC's ruling, lawyers representing the Chinese company said the problem would be resolved and the project work would resume in full swing.

The Italian Thai company later appealed to the Appellate Division against this order.