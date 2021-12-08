Dhaka East West Elevated Expressway to be built on PPP basis

The government today approved a proposal in principle to implement the Dhaka East West Elevated Expressway project to be built on Public Private Partnership (PPP) basis to minimise the traffic congestion in Dhaka and adjacent areas.

The approval came from the 34th meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) in this year held today virtually with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Cabinet Division Additional Secretary Md Shamsul Arefin said that many companies are now showing their interest to be associated with this project and once the tender is floated, the responsive bidders would be selected through competition.

Arefin said that after the tender process, the proposal would then come before the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP).

He informed that the expressway would be elevated while the estimated cost of the expressway is around Tk16,000 crore.

Answering to a question, the Cabinet Division Additional Secretary said that the possible route of the expressway is Dhaka-Aricha (Boliarpur) to Lalgalbandh of Sonargaon upazila of Narayanganj via Keraniganj, Narayanganj Sadar and Bandar upazila.