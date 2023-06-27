Dhaka airport's 3rd terminal nears completion at 77%, soft launch expected in Oct

The construction of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport's (HSIA) highly anticipated third terminal is now 77% complete, said Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) Chairman Air Vice Marshal (AVM) M Mafidur Rahman.

A soft launch is anticipated in October, marking the partial commencement of operations. However, due to expansion plans, full-fledged services will not be operational until the end of next year, he added during a press briefing on Tuesday (27 June).

He said that the construction progress is in line with the initial target, with 77% of the work finished and expected completion of 90% by October this year.

Despite the delay in achieving full operations, initially targeted for April 2024, he assured the public that the construction is proceeding as planned.

During a site visit to Kurmitola, the project site in Dhaka, the CAAB chairman addressed the issue of ground handling services. He mentioned that a study is underway to outsource ground handling works to a third party, potentially a Japanese company.

The signing of the agreement is expected by mid-next year, following which the third party will assume responsibility for these services. Until the agreement is finalised, CAAB will continue to handle these activities.

Chairman Ali emphasised that many international airports around the world have multiple ground handlers, and the choice of service providers rests with the airlines. Biman Bangladesh Airlines, lacking the necessary manpower and equipment, will be unable to provide services in the third terminal. As a result, the CAAB is actively seeking a suitable third party to fulfil this role.

The third terminal project, costing Tk21,300 crore, commenced on December 28, 2019. The government will contribute Tk5,000 crore, while the Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica) will provide the remaining funding.

Regarding the increased project cost, Chairman Ali clarified that the first phase of the works will be finished within the original budget. However, additional features will be incorporated, necessitating extra expenses.

Approximately Tk700 crore has been saved from the project budget, which will be allocated toward the new features. However, due to the devaluation of the BDT and global economic turmoil, the overall cost will need to be adjusted to accommodate these additions.

Chairman Ali elaborated on some of the new features, stating that the original plan included 12 boarding bridges. However, the revised plan now includes 26 boarding bridges, resulting in an increased passenger handling capacity of 16 million, surpassing the initial projection of 10 million.

Furthermore, a VVIP terminal will be constructed on the west side of the existing runway, subject to Jica's approval.

Upon completion of the third terminal, the airport's annual passenger and cargo handling capacity will double. The airport will be able to accommodate approximately 16 million passengers and handle 500,000 tonnes of cargo each year. Currently, the airport manages 8 million passengers annually.

The chief engineer of CAAB expressed that although the original target was 79% completion by this date, the progress stands at 77%. Nonetheless, authorities remain optimistic about meeting the upcoming milestones.

Covering an area of 542,000 square metres, the third terminal will boast a floor space of 230,000 square metres, housing 177 check-in counters, 64 departure immigration desks, and 64 arrival immigration desks, according to project sources.