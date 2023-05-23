Deal signed for development of depot land for MRT Line-5

Infrastructure

TBS Report
23 May, 2023, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2023, 07:42 pm

TBS Report
23 May, 2023, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2023, 07:42 pm
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

A joint venture of TAO Corporation of Japan and Spectra Engineers Limited of Bangladesh has achieved the contract for developing the depot area for the project of Mass Rapid Transit Line-5 (Northern Route).

The Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) signed a deal worth Tk1,189 crore in this regard on Tuesday.

A 99.25 acres of land for the depot of the third metro rail in Dhaka will be constructed in Hemayetpur of Savar.

ABM Amin Ullah Nuri, Secretary of the Road Transport and Highways division was chief guest at the event at the DMTCL Conference Room in the Uttara Depot the MRT line-6, chaired by MAN Siddique, Managing Director of the DMTCL.

IWAMA Kiminori, Ambassador of Japan in Bangladesh, HIGUCHI Tomohide, Chief Representative, JICA in Bangladesh and other officials from the government and contractor were present at the event.

MAN Siddique, said that the physical works of the 20km metro rail from Hemayetpur to Bhatara via Gabtoli, Mirpur, and Gulshan will be started next July with the commencement of the first package of the project under the agreement.

The executive committee of the national economic council approved the project in 2019 to build a 20km line with 13.5 km of underground and 6.5km of elevated sections. Nine stations out of 14 are to be established in underground sections and the remaining stations will be in the elevated section.

DMTCL officials said that the estimated cost of the project is Tk41238.55 crore. Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica) to provide Tk29117 crore, about 71% of the project cost as a concessional loan.

The DMTCL set a target to conclude the project by 2028. Over 1.23 million people will ride the metro train every day in the proposed line after the commencement of services.

Bangladesh / Top News

MRT line 5

