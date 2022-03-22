Deal inked with Korean firm to construct bridge over Payra River

BSS
22 March, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 22 March, 2022, 06:32 pm

Representational Image.
Representational Image.

Bangladesh on Tuesday signed an agreement with South Korea for constructing a bridge over the Payra River on Kachua-Betagi-Patuakhali-Lohaliya-Kalaiya road.

On behalf of their respective sides, Korean Sum Hoyan Corporation and Mir Akhter Joint Venture of Bangladesh signed the agreement at Setu Bhaban here.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader was present at the deal signing ceremony.

Speaking as the chief guest, Quader said the Payra Bridge is set to be constructed at a cost of Tk1,042 crore and it is expected to be completed by 2025.

He said Shirshendu Biswas, a fourth grader of Patuakhali, wrote a letter to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina requesting her to construct a bridge over the Payra River.

In response to the letter, the premier directed the authorities concerned to take necessary steps to this end, the bridges minister said.

He said the response of the Bangabandhu's daughter to a letter of a child has proved that Sheikh Hasina is the symbol of Bangalees' confidence and it will remain as an instance in the history of Bangladesh.

