DAP to create equilibrium among development projects

Representational Image. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Representational Image. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Speakers at a programme said that the detailed area plan (DAP) would create equilibrium among the ongoing development activities of the Dhaka city as it reflects the demands and opinions of different sections of people in the society.

They made the observation at a seminar on the Topographical Map Preparation through Drone Photography of Dhaka and Surrounding areas (second revised)' project organised by the Department of Land Records and Surveys under the defence ministry at Bangabandhu Defence Museum at Bijoy Soroni in the capital.

The Senior Secretary of the Defense Ministry Hasibul Alam said that the total area under the DAP is 1528 sqm. Bangladesh Survey Department has prepared 122 maps of Dhaka and its surrounding areas through drone photography in 2003.

"There are several ongoing infrastructure development projects which use those maps. As these maps are old, these cannot fulfil the requirement of the planners," he said.

Meanwhile, the size and population of the city have increased as Narayanganj, Tongi, Savar and Keraniganj are going to be added to the Dhaka city, he said, adding that the industrialisation in the surrounding areas of Dhaka is rising along with their population.        

Speakers said that at the moment, the citizens of Dhaka have been facing various challenges like traffic jams, waterlogging, environmental pollution due to indiscriminate setting up of industries, filling up of the rivers, canals and water bodies and destruction of agricultural land which calls for successful implementation of the DAP. The data derived from the topographical map preparation project of Dhaka and surrounding areas will help, to a great extent, in implementing the DAP, they noted.

