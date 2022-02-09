Ctg Outer Ring Road: When locals pay price of planner’s folly

The Outer Ring Road in Chattogram has claimed more than 20 people’s lives since its inauguration about a year ago due to poor planning. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

The Outer Ring Road in Chattogram has become a death trap for the people living in the surrounding areas as there are no speed breakers, overpasses, underpasses or streetlights to help them cross the busy highway.

More than 20 people have died in more than 50 accidents on the 15km stretch of road since its inauguration about a year ago.

According to people concerned, about 15 lakh people live in eight wards of the city corporation beside the 15.2km outer ring road from Sagarika to Patenga. Nine fish landing centres with 4,105 registered fishermen and three access roads are also in this area. Besides, there are also several grazing lands on the seashore.

These people were not considered during the implementation of the project. They have to cross the Outer Ring Road risking their life as no passage has been kept for their safe movement, they said.

Manjurul Alam and other herdsmen have to cross the road regularly to return home with cows from the grazing land near the Anand Bazar area of ​​South Halishahar. They have to raise red flags to stop vehicles while crossing.

Manjurul said that many herdsmen and cows have died in road accidents after the inauguration of the ring road.

"In the last one year, more than 30 cows have died in accidents in the Dhumpara area alone. Many people are now giving up herding cows due to the risk," he said.

Ripan Dey, a fisherman, said, "No options have been kept for us to cross the road safely. No one considers our life and living while constructing the road."

In 2006, the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) recommended improving coastal trunk road connectivity to address communication problems and ensure future sustainable connectivity in Chattogram. As per the recommendation, the Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) undertook the Outer Ring Road project.

The Tk2,675.95 crore project was approved by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) in 2013 and work on the project started in June 2016.

Although the project was expected to be completed in 2019, work on two feeder roads is still pending. However, despite this, the road was opened for vehicle movement in 2021.

Md Alamgir, a shopkeeper who runs his business in the area, said, "The authorities did not consider us while constructing the road. We have to face huge difficulty to bring goods here. Sales have also declined."

Shyamal Kumar Nath, additional commissioner (traffic) of Chattogram Metropolitan Police, told The Business Standard, "We are working in detail on these issues with authorities concerned. The CMP has already presented their observation."

Meanwhile, the ring road is creating waterlogging in the surrounding areas as no canal is connected with the 11 sluice gates constructed to drain water. However, the sluice gates have also been ineffective as a wall has been constructed in front of the sluice gates for landfilling works of the bay terminal of Chattogram port.

According to people concerned, the government is implementing several mega projects in the area including the outer ring road, Bangabandhu Tunnel beneath the Karnaphuli River, the elevated expressway and the bay terminal. However, the authorities have to make changes in the designs due to a lack of coordination among the projects.

Urban Planner Subhash Barua told The Business Standard, "People will not get the benefit of the project as it is not well planned at all. There are three feeder roads and the Patenga container terminal is in this area. Then how will the tourist vehicles move? There are junctions in different places which will create death traps and traffic jams. The authorities need to intervene right now to solve the problems."

Kazi Hasan Bin Shams, project director of Outer Ring Road project and chief engineer of Chattogram Development Authority (CDA), said, "We are working on designing an interface with all the authorities concerned. Changes are also being made in some of the designs of the Outer Ring Road project. A new feeder road will be constructed at Boropole in Halishahar. Service lanes will be provided to connect different roads of the city."

"Due to the tunnel, the traffic on this road will increase a lot. So, the ring road will be improved to eight lanes instead of four lanes," he said.

He added "We will create speed bumps on the road for the movement of the people. The sluice gates have become useless due to the wall of the bay terminal. We are discussing with the terminal authorities to construct the wall outside the block. The drains would be created later."

International stadium at risk

A feeder road from the outer ring road passes through the main gate of the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium from Sagarika. The inner complex and the main gate of the stadium were demolished for this. The CDA promised the stadium authorities it would construct these installations on the other side of the stadium area.

However, people concerned said that there would be a security crisis as the road passes through the area.

Sirajuddin Md Alamgir, general secretary of Chattogram Divisional Sports Organisation, said, "No international stadium in the world has a highway inside its premises. But here the road goes through near the dressing room of Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. Due to piling of the outer ring road, the core of the stadium elevator has shifted one and a half feet and has been useless ever since."