Commuters suffer as repaired Gulshan street dug up again

Infrastructure

Md Jahidul Islam
29 January, 2022, 09:55 am
Last modified: 29 January, 2022, 10:44 am

Related News

Commuters suffer as repaired Gulshan street dug up again

Damage in utility duct made of “low-quality plastic” was the reason

Md Jahidul Islam
29 January, 2022, 09:55 am
Last modified: 29 January, 2022, 10:44 am
Workers dig a road in Gulshan in the capital on Friday. The road, which was repaired recently, is being dug again to replace a low-quality utility duct. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Workers dig a road in Gulshan in the capital on Friday. The road, which was repaired recently, is being dug again to replace a low-quality utility duct. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

The sufferings of commuters in the capital's posh area Gulshan show little sign of drawing to an end as an almost repaired street there has now been subjected to a renewed spate of digging.

After five to six months of closure owing to the development work, the crucial street, Road-15, was informally opened to vehicles just 15 days ago. Simultaneously, last-minute fine-tuning was going on.

The construction company has said it has had to excavate the road again as the utility duct under the road was damaged at the eleventh hour of the construction.

"We know commuters' sufferings have been prolonged due to the disruption, but we have nothing at hand," said Abdul Hai, owner of the company, Asif Infrastructure Limited.

He told The Business Standard that the company was trying their best to complete the development work fast. "Hopefully, we will be able to do that within the next week."

Workers dig a road in Gulshan in the capital on Friday. The road, which was repaired recently, is being dug again to replace a low-quality utility duct. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Workers dig a road in Gulshan in the capital on Friday. The road, which was repaired recently, is being dug again to replace a low-quality utility duct. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

Meanwhile, construction workers there said they installed the utility duct just 20-25 days ago.

"The duct was made of low-quality plastic pipes, which was why it was damaged. Although the pipes, being installed now, are better than the previous ones, they are not also up to the mark," a worker, seeking anonymity, told this correspondent. 

He added that iron-made pipes were needed for the duct.

Workers dig a road in Gulshan in the capital on Friday. The road, which was repaired recently, is being dug again to replace a low-quality utility duct. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Workers dig a road in Gulshan in the capital on Friday. The road, which was repaired recently, is being dug again to replace a low-quality utility duct. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

When asked about the matter, conductor Abdul Hai said the matter of utility duct installation was incorporated later (after the contract), which was why the work could not be done properly.

"We had no prior experience of installing such a duct. Now, we are repairing the utility lines on our own, as compensation," he added.

A visit to the road on Thursday revealed at least 30 newly-dig holes and scattered construction materials on the 60-70 feet wide road. In several places, the whole road was seen being dug up again. As a result, transports were struggling to ply on the road, and often facing minor accidents.

Workers dig a road in Gulshan in the capital on Friday. The road, which was repaired recently, is being dug again to replace a low-quality utility duct. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Workers dig a road in Gulshan in the capital on Friday. The road, which was repaired recently, is being dug again to replace a low-quality utility duct. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

Talking to this correspondent, commuters and local people said the road had been completely unfit for movement for the last several months. With its informal opening, they thought they got a release from their construction-induced sufferings. "But that did not happen. Now we see another problem," said Rawson Begum, who commutes regularly on the road.

"For the last several days, I could ride my bicycle on the road. But now, it seems very tough," said Md Masud, who serves an online food delivery company.

"I found the road okay in the morning, but it turned into an unfit one in the evening," he added.

Workers dig a road in Gulshan in the capital on Friday. The road, which was repaired recently, is being dug again to replace a low-quality utility duct. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Workers dig a road in Gulshan in the capital on Friday. The road, which was repaired recently, is being dug again to replace a low-quality utility duct. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

When contacted, Faruque Hasan Md AL Masud, executive engineer of Dhaka North City Corporation, told The Business Standard that Tk4.81 crore was allocated to repair the 1km road, its adjacent drain and footpath. The deadline for the project was 31 March. "We hope it will be completed soon."

On further digging, he said that was for the utility duct damage and the conductor would bear the cost. "We will not pay extra money."

Meanwhile, DNCC Mayor Md Atiqul Islam on 25 January announced that none would be allowed to dig up roads in the corporation's jurisdiction until further notice.\

Workers dig a road in Gulshan in the capital on Friday. The road, which was repaired recently, is being dug again to replace a low-quality utility duct. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Workers dig a road in Gulshan in the capital on Friday. The road, which was repaired recently, is being dug again to replace a low-quality utility duct. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

On the issue, Abdul Hai said his company's project tenure had not ended yet.

DNCC Councillor for the area (Ward-19) Md Mofizur Rahman told this correspondent that he would look into the matter.

Bangladesh / Top News / Transport

commuters / Commuters suffer / Gulshan / digging / Street repair

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Agritech startups have tried to introduce newer technologies, although these attempts have hardly seen any success due to low profitability in the sector. Photo: iPage

The problem with agritech startups in Bangladesh

1h | Panorama
Screengrabs of Paintbeat Art’s web portal and artworks. Photo: Courtesy

Paintbeat Art: A one-stop marketplace for artwork and a teenage artist on a mission

22h | Panorama
‘The banks consider the SMEs as a failure with low profitability and a high risk of default’

‘The banks consider the SMEs as a failure with low profitability and a high risk of default’

1d | Panorama
Tanzim Alamgir. Illustration: TBS

‘Individual investors should be mandated to invest a certain percentage in bonds’

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

1d | Videos
Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

2d | Videos
A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

2d | Videos
Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Interviews

There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh: Zaved Akhtar

3
Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class
Economy

Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

4
Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Botswana woman arrested with 3kg heroin at Dhaka airport

5
PBI Chief DIG Banaj Kumar Majumder, left, SB Chief Md Monirul Islam, right. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Seven cops promoted to additional IGP

6
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building