City dwellers to get another four-lane road in Rajshahi

Infrastructure

BSS
21 September, 2021, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2021, 06:08 pm

Related News

City dwellers to get another four-lane road in Rajshahi

The RCC will turn the 3.532-kilometre Bilsimla Railway crossing to City Hat road to 80-feet wide along with a four-foot-wide road divider with an outlay of around Taka 44.92 crore

BSS
21 September, 2021, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2021, 06:08 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

In addition to many others, Rajshahi city dwellers are going to get another four-lane road as Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) has taken initiative to convert the double-lane road into a four-lane one.

The RCC will turn the 3.532-kilometre Bilsimla Railway crossing to City Hat road to 80-feet wide along with a four-foot-wide road divider with an outlay of around Taka 44.92 crore.

City Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton inaugurated the construction works after unveiling the foundation stone today saying the road will be a modern one.

On both sides, a 44-feet road, 12-feet wide drain and footpath and 20-feet road for the slow-moving vehicles will be constructed.

Liton said the road will be constructed as part of RCC's Taka 2,993-crore project titled 'Integrated Urban Infrastructure Development in Rajshahi City'.

Under the mega project, the RCC is going to construct five more flyovers as soon as possible for the overall development of the metropolis by freeing it from traffic congestion.

Recently, the city corporation has taken a Taka 1175.52-crore project for the construction of the flyovers and 19 infrastructures.

The flyovers will be constructed on Haragram Natunpara Railway Crossing, Rajshahi Court Station Railway Crossing, Bilsimla Railway Crossing, Shaheed AHM Kamaruzzaman Railway Crossing, Bhadra Railway Crossing and Mohanpur Railway Crossing.

Earlier, the city corporation has constructed a 202.5-meter flyover along with a 120-meter ramp at Budhpara Railway crossing with an estimated cost of Taka 29.28 crore for the first time in Rajshahi city.

Liton said the Rajshahi city will get a new look upon the successful implementation of the mega project.

Bangladesh / Top News / Transport

Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) / road / rajshahi / Four-lane road

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

North South University organises "Intra-Ignite"

North South University organises "Intra-Ignite"

2h | Videos
E-Commerce scams: Where does the solution lie?

E-Commerce scams: Where does the solution lie?

2h | Videos
Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde: Kawasaki Ninja 125

Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde: Kawasaki Ninja 125

23h | Videos
RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals
Infrastructure

A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals

2
Sadia Khan and Zafirah Zunairah Prithy
Education

2 IUB students awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship

3
FILE PHOTO: Students take their seats for the diploma ceremony at the John F. Kennedy School of Government during the 361st Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

4
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

5
How banks fuelled stock prices
Stocks

How banks fuelled stock prices

6
The rise and fall of Evaly
Economy

The rise and fall of Evaly