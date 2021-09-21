City dwellers to get another four-lane road in Rajshahi

In addition to many others, Rajshahi city dwellers are going to get another four-lane road as Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) has taken initiative to convert the double-lane road into a four-lane one.

The RCC will turn the 3.532-kilometre Bilsimla Railway crossing to City Hat road to 80-feet wide along with a four-foot-wide road divider with an outlay of around Taka 44.92 crore.

City Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton inaugurated the construction works after unveiling the foundation stone today saying the road will be a modern one.

On both sides, a 44-feet road, 12-feet wide drain and footpath and 20-feet road for the slow-moving vehicles will be constructed.

Liton said the road will be constructed as part of RCC's Taka 2,993-crore project titled 'Integrated Urban Infrastructure Development in Rajshahi City'.

Under the mega project, the RCC is going to construct five more flyovers as soon as possible for the overall development of the metropolis by freeing it from traffic congestion.

Recently, the city corporation has taken a Taka 1175.52-crore project for the construction of the flyovers and 19 infrastructures.

The flyovers will be constructed on Haragram Natunpara Railway Crossing, Rajshahi Court Station Railway Crossing, Bilsimla Railway Crossing, Shaheed AHM Kamaruzzaman Railway Crossing, Bhadra Railway Crossing and Mohanpur Railway Crossing.

Earlier, the city corporation has constructed a 202.5-meter flyover along with a 120-meter ramp at Budhpara Railway crossing with an estimated cost of Taka 29.28 crore for the first time in Rajshahi city.

Liton said the Rajshahi city will get a new look upon the successful implementation of the mega project.