CDA wants to build another tunnel under Karnafuli

The Chittagong Development Authority (CDA) is planning to build another tunnel under the Karnafuli River.

A Chinese company has conducted a feasibility study for the plan, CDA Chief Engineer Kazi Hasan Shams told The Business Standard on Wednesday (2 March).

Kazi Hasan Shams said, "The construction work of the Bangabandhu Tunnel was surveyed at three sites of the Karnafuli River during the final feasibility study. From the Karnafuli Bridge to the Naval Academy, the study was divided into three sections, Alignment-A, Alignment-B, and Alignment-C. Tunnels are being constructed in the Alignment-C. Another tunnel can be built in Alignment-B. A Chinese company is working on a new feasibility study. "

"The Chinese companies who have proposed building a smart city and metro rail in Chattogram, are the ones examining the possibility of the second tunnel. Later, the final proposal will be sent to the government this year," said Engineer Kazi Hasan Shams.

On 7 January, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced that the Bangabandhu Tunnel will be launched in October.

After completion of construction of two tubes, construction of road inside the tunnel, pitch casting, addition of utility services, viaduct, approach road, addition of crossing passage are in progress. Work is also underway to implement service area and rehabilitation activities.

On 24 February 2019, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the tunnel's boring.

In 2014, Bangladesh and China signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the implementation of the project.