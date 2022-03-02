CDA wants to build another tunnel under Karnafuli

Infrastructure

TBS Report
02 March, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2022, 03:53 pm

Related News

CDA wants to build another tunnel under Karnafuli

TBS Report
02 March, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2022, 03:53 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The Chittagong Development Authority (CDA) is planning to build another tunnel under the Karnafuli River.

A Chinese company has conducted a feasibility study for the plan, CDA Chief Engineer Kazi Hasan Shams told The Business Standard on Wednesday (2 March).

Kazi Hasan Shams said, "The construction work of the Bangabandhu Tunnel was surveyed at three sites of the Karnafuli River during the final feasibility study. From the Karnafuli Bridge to the Naval Academy, the study was divided into three sections, Alignment-A, Alignment-B, and Alignment-C. Tunnels are being constructed in the Alignment-C. Another tunnel can be built in Alignment-B. A Chinese company is working on a new feasibility study. "

"The Chinese companies who have proposed building a smart city and metro rail in Chattogram, are the ones examining the possibility of the second tunnel. Later, the final proposal will be sent to the government this year," said Engineer Kazi Hasan Shams.

On 7 January, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced that the Bangabandhu Tunnel will be launched in October.

After completion of construction of two tubes, construction of road inside the tunnel, pitch casting, addition of utility services, viaduct, approach road, addition of crossing passage are in progress. Work is also underway to implement service area and rehabilitation activities.

On 24 February 2019, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the tunnel's boring.

In 2014, Bangladesh and China signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the implementation of the project.

Top News

Karnaphuli Tunnel / Chittagong / Karnaphuli river

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The government needs to continue subsidising both agriculture and non-agriculture sectors to keep inflation under control Photo: Mumit M

‘The govt should have one-third of supply in own stock to ensure food security’

5h | Interviews
Black-headed bulbul. Moments captured through viewfinder are priceless. Photo Muntasir Akash

Mastering the art of conservation photography

5h | Earth
Nasir Uddin. Sketch: TBS

Goodbye Nasir bhai, you never got to tell me about the Japanese market

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How to reduce the carbon footprint of your home

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Russian forces advance on multiple cities in Ukraine

Russian forces advance on multiple cities in Ukraine

30m | Videos
IPCC report warns of 'irreversible' impacts of global warming

IPCC report warns of 'irreversible' impacts of global warming

35m | Videos
Putin loses honorary taekwondo black belt

Putin loses honorary taekwondo black belt

55m | Videos
Chelsea gets bullied because of Russian owner

Chelsea gets bullied because of Russian owner

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

3
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

4
THREE: A Truly Enviable Address
Corporates

THREE: A Truly Enviable Address

5
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused

6
SWIFT off? Not so easy
Analysis

SWIFT off? Not so easy