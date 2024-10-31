CDA puts brakes on 5 ‘unplanned’ Chattogram Expressway ramps

An aerial view of Chattogram's first elevated expressway, spanning 15.3km from Lalkhan Bazar to Patenga. This photo was taken recently in Tigerpass. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

The Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) has decided to halt construction of five "unplanned" ramps for the city's first elevated expressway, citing redundancy, environmental concerns, and cost-saving priorities.

The decision, taken at a board meeting on Monday, also includes provisions to allow motorcycles and three-wheeled CNG autorickshaws to use the expressway, board sources told The Business Standard.

According to regulations, the decision will be forwarded to the Ministry of Housing and Public Works for final approval.

The five suspended ramps include the one leading from polo ground on Mohammad Yusuf Chowdhury Road in Tigerpass to Patenga, an exit ramp in front of the Ethnological Museum in Agrabad, two ramps on the Agrabad Access Road and another ramp from the main expressway to the Export Processing Zone, said meeting sources.

Previously, two- and three-wheeled vehicles were not allowed due to risks of accidents, but these restrictions have now been removed following criticism of the move.

Project documents show that the elevated expressway project was approved by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) on 11 July 2017 at an initial cost of Tk3,250.83 crore, which escalated to Tk4,298.95 crore by September 2022.

Initially slated for completion in June 2020, the project commenced in February 2019 and the deadline was extended to June 2024.

Infograph: TBS

Insiders say the project has faced multiple setbacks due to inadequate planning, as the 15.2km expressway was designed without input from other agencies, stakeholders, or the traffic department. This lack of engagement has led to a series of objections from various organisations, which began to surface in 2021.

In 2021, the CDA modified the design to add 15 ramps for entry and exit after recognising the need for U-loops and U-turns. Ongoing design changes, along with the addition of new structures and project delays, have contributed to rising costs.

Inaugurated by former prime minister Sheikh Hasina in November 2023, the expressway began test operations in August with a maximum speed limit of 60km/h.

Due to incomplete ramp construction, vehicles are currently passing directly from Lalkhan Bazar to Patenga. Entry to the expressway is available from Lalkhan Bazar, with exits at Tigerpass and Patenga.

Concerns and setbacks in construction

Concerns about the quality of work of joint contractors Max Infrastructure Limited from Bangladesh and Rankin from China have arisen even before the project is completed. An investigation has been underway since the previous government's tenure.

The issue of poor planning has been a recurring topic of discussion at board meetings, leading to frustration voiced by board members, sources at the CDA said.

Concerns were also raised that constructing the ramp from the polo ground would require cutting down trees, damaging green spaces and bird habitats. This issue prompted protests from civil society representatives in April.

Jerina Hossain, architect and a new board member of the CDA, told The Business Standard, "There are allegations that the ramp placements were politically motivated. The project has been unplanned from the start, lacking strategic and engineering processes."

She added, "No studies have been conducted on the percentage of users for each ramp, the entry and exit points, or the potential impacts on traffic and pedestrians. No one was able to provide answers at the board meeting, which led to the recommendation to suspend the five ramps."

Md Mahfuzur Rahman, executive engineer of CDA and Project Director of the elevated expressway project, said, "Approval has been granted on suspending the construction of the five ramps as they are not currently necessary. But the design remains unchanged, allowing for future ramp construction as needed."

Toll rates reassessed

Previously, there were restrictions on the movement of two- and three-wheeled vehicles on the expressway due to risks of accidents taking place. These restrictions have now been lifted at the board meeting.

At the same time, toll rates have been reassessed, reducing fees by Tk20 to Tk50 based on the type of vehicle and entry or exit point.

According to the newly proposed toll rates, motorcycles will be charged Tk10 to Tk15, CNG autorickshaws Tk20 to Tk30, cars Tk50 to Tk80, jeeps Tk70 to Tk100, microbuses Tk90 to Tk100, pickups Tk130 to Tk150, minibuses Tk180 to Tk200, buses Tk250 to Tk280, four-wheeled trucks Tk180 to Tk200, six-wheeled trucks Tk300, covered vans Tk450, and trawlers Tk450.

Speaking to TBS, CDA Chairman Engineer Md Nurul Karim said, "Not allowing CNG autorickshaws would exclude the middle class. Initially, motorcycles will be allowed, but as the number of other vehicles increases, motorcycle access may be restricted due to risks of accidents owing to a lack of separate lanes. All toll rates, including those for two- and three-wheeled vehicles, have been reassessed and will be sent to the ministry for final approval."

He said, "Toll plaza equipment has arrived from abroad, and toll plazas will be established at the exit points. Different toll rates will apply at the midpoint and the endpoint."