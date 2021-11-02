CCC inspection team finds no cracks on MA Mannan Flyover

TBS Report
02 November, 2021, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2021, 08:39 pm

Crack in Baddarhat flyover. Photo: Abu Azad
Crack in Baddarhat flyover. Photo: Abu Azad

The inspection team of Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) did not find any cracks in the pillar of the ramp of  MA Mannan Flyover of Chattogram during an inspection on Tuesday.

The inspectors were Professor Dr Abdur Rahman from Chittagong University of Engineering & Technology (CUET); Hafizur Rahman, supervising engineer at Road and Highways Department; and Rafiqul Islam, CCC chief engineer. They inspected the flyover Tuesday at noon.

Hafizur Rahman told The Business Standard, "The mark which seems like a crack in plain sight is not a crack. We examined it by climbing on the flyover."

CCC Engineer Rafiqul Islam said, "A report will be submitted over the inspection on Wednesday. But we did not find any major cracks during the inspection."

Meanwhile, Chattogram City Corporation is preparing to open the ramp for the movement of light and medium transports soon. To this end, the city corporation has already installed height barriers on the entrance of the extended ramp and at the end of Arakan Road.

Earlier on 27 October,  officials of the flyover construction company Max International, and consulting firm Design Planning and Consignment (DPM), had termed the crack an "unfinished construction joint" after their inspection.

A photo of the flyover went viral on Facebook on the night of the 25th, apparently showing a crack in it.

Later the Chandgaon Thana police blocked traffic movement heading towards Arakan road.

CCC Mayor M Rezaul Karim Chowdhury remarked that a crack appeared to be on the ramp's pillar after inspecting the flyover the next day.

Bangladesh

MA Mannan flyover

