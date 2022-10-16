Campaigners give 3-month ultimatum for eviction of illegal establishments on Karnaphuli River

Infrastructure

TBS Report
16 October, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2022, 10:04 pm

Related News

Campaigners give 3-month ultimatum for eviction of illegal establishments on Karnaphuli River

They also called for renovation of Chattogram Sadarghat jetties

TBS Report
16 October, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2022, 10:04 pm
Aliur Rahman, general secretary of Chittagong River and Canal Protection Movement, speaking at the human chain to demand the eviction of the illegal establishments near Karnaphuli river. Photo: TBS
Aliur Rahman, general secretary of Chittagong River and Canal Protection Movement, speaking at the human chain to demand the eviction of the illegal establishments near Karnaphuli river. Photo: TBS

The campaigners of the Chattogram River and Canal Protection Movement on Sunday demanded the eviction of 1,900 illegal establishments, including under-construction concrete-structure of Karnaphuli Ship Builders Limited, on the bank of the Karnaphuli River within the next three months. 

Otherwise, all the jetties of the Chattogram Port Authority, which has been assigned to protect the river, will be shut, the activists warned as they organised a human chain at the Sadarghat area of the port city.

Hundreds of boatmen and local people joined the campaigners. Protesters also called for the renovation of the century-old Sadarghat jetties there.

"Mughal Subahdar Islam established the Chattogram city by building the Sadarghat first back in 1666. The Chattogram Port Authority now does not care a damn about the historically important infrastructure. The Sadarghat jetties are now collapsing and causing danger for locals. Moreover, illegal establishments near the area grow day by day," said Aliur Rahman, general secretary of the movement. 

Individuals capitalised on the illegal infrastructures, he added.

"Karnaphuli Ship Builders is now occupying the river bank by dumping sacks of sand and building permanent structures. The authorities are silent here.  What does it mean then? Doesn't our administration hold power or do they want the death of the river?"

He warns that if their demands remain unfulfilled they will go for tougher actions.

Blaming public representatives for the worst situation, the general secretary said many took advantage by occupying the river, but none cared about nature. 

"The river is now at the death door. It is being polluted by many sources. The biodiversity is at the edge." 

Chattogram River and Canal Protection Movement President Chowdhury Farid said the Chattogram district administration remains inactive after evicting only 300 out of 2,181 illegal establishments on Karnaphuli River while the High Court ordered to evict all of them.

"The width of the river has come down to 410 metres from 930 metres in 2000. We should pay serious attention towards the river," he added.

Bangladesh

Karnaphuli river / Eviction / illegal establishments

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Bariq's shimmering accessories will make heads turn

9h | Mode
Nusrat Akhtar Lopa, a popular online brand promoter, during a live video.

'The more followers, the higher you earn': Step into the world of online brand promoters

14h | Panorama
Lessons in focus management

Lessons in focus management

12h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

The global energy order is unravelling fast: Welcome to World War E

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Entrepreneurs look for efficient alternatives to electricity

Entrepreneurs look for efficient alternatives to electricity

1h | Videos
Marc Reboud’s exhibition Bangladesh 71 begins

Marc Reboud’s exhibition Bangladesh 71 begins

1h | Videos
How search engines can grow your business

How search engines can grow your business

3h | Videos
All Akij products under one roof

All Akij products under one roof

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities

5
A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones
Telecom

A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones

6
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back