Bogies, other equipment for Padma Bridge Rail Project unloaded at Ctg port

UNB
11 December, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2022, 10:07 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Workers at the Chattogram Seaport on Sunday unloaded 15 bogies of a train and other equipment imported from China for Padma Bridge Rail Project, an official said.

Of the 15 bogies, eight were unloaded on Saturday while the rest were unloaded on Sunday at No-12 jetty of the port, said Omar Faruque, secretary of the Chattogram Port Authority.

Another 85 bogies will reach the port from China over next few months, he said.

The first consignment of the wagons for Padma Bridge Rail project reached by a ship – Toyo World – on Thursday, and the process to unload the bogies began on Saturday, Faruque said.

The cost of the Padma Bridge Rail Link Project has been estimated at Tk39,246 crore.

