Bangladesh ready to celebrate Padma Bridge opening

Overcoming all the obstacles, Bangladesh today has reached the day of opening the Padma Bridge, which also marks the beginning of a new era of prosperity in its history.

To celebrate the joyous occasion, government organisations, political parties, sociocultural and trade organisations have taken up different programmes across the country.

District administrations and other organisations in different parts of the country have made arrangements for showing on large screens the inauguration of the bridge by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at 10am.

Foreign diplomats and global leaders have congratulated Bangladesh on the historic inauguration of the Padma Bridge.

Photo: Ariful Islam Mithu

Millions of people are eagerly waiting to celebrate the memorable opening day of the long-cherished Padma Multipurpose Bridge with double-deck rail and road connectivity.

In addition to that, different organisations will organise shukurana mahfil (thanksgiving rally) and cultural programmes to celebrate the opening of Padma Bridge.

To show the inauguration programme, the Chattogram city unit of Awami League will install large screens at 10 spots across the city while the Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) will set up one at the International Convention Centre in Kazir Deuri.

The Chattogram district administration will organise a concert at 4pm at the gymnasium ground adjacent to MA Aziz Stadium to celebrate the inauguration. The concert will feature popular bands such as Archers, Natai, Sustain and local musicians.

Fireworks will be displayed at the same place after the concert.

Besides, Chattogram north and south district units of Awami League will organise programmes on the occasion.

Awami League units will also bring out joyous processions in every upazila of the district.

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association will show the inauguration ceremony at the Mahbub Ali Hall of the BGMEA building in Chattogram city.

The Faridpur district administration will organise programmes today and tomorrow to celebrate the inauguration of the Padma Bridge.

Faridpur Additional Deputy Commissioner Deepak Kumar Roy said a colorful rally will start from the Rajbari Road junction and stop at Sheikh Jamal Stadium in Faridpur this morning.

After that, the prime minister's speech at the inauguration ceremony of the Padma Bridge will be displayed at the stadium.

A large replica of the Padma Bridge will be built at the stadium on this occasion.

The Shariatpur district administration will organise a "Festival of Prosperity" on 25-27 June at the Shaheed Bir Shrestha Lance Naik Munshi Abdur Rouf Stadium in Shariatpur to celebrate the opening of the Padma Bridge.

According to district administration sources, a rally celebrating the occasion will start at 9am today from Bangabandhu Mural Chattar and stop at Shaheed Bir Shrestha Lance Naik Munshi Abdur Rauf Stadium.

Photo: Mumit M/TBS

After that, the bridge inauguration programme will be shown on a big screen there. Then a day-long cultural programme with the participation of Nakul Kumar Biswas, Animesh Roy and Oishi will be held there.

A concert featuring Konal and Joler Gaan will be held there tomorrow.

The closing ceremony of the Festival of Prosperity will be held on the evening of 27 June.

On the occasion of the inauguration of the Padma Bridge, eye-catching arches have been constructed at the entrances and important points of Jashore city.

Electric lights have illuminated important places and institutions and banners and posters congratulating the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina are posted all over the city.

Jashore Deputy Commissioner Tamizul Islam Khan said the inauguration ceremony will be shown on a large screen at Town Hall Maidan.

Fifty local artists will perform the Padma Bridge theme song at Shatabdi Batamul in the evening. After that, a fireworks display will be held at night.

Jashore police will bring out a procession from the office of the superintendent of police at 3pm.

Jashore district unit of Awami League will organise a joyous procession in front of the party office at Garikhana Road.

Sources at the Jashore district administration said a cultural programme and acrobatic show will be held at 5:30pm tomorrow at Shilpakala Academy.

Khulna Deputy Commissioner Md Moniruzzaman Talukder said the inauguration of the Padma Bridge by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be shown on big screens in Khulna District Stadium, Daulatpur and Shibbari areas.

Two publicity vans playing the theme song and promotional audio on Padma Bridge have been roaming around Khulna city since yesterday morning.

Video footage of the Padma Bridge is being displayed on the LED screens in front of the Khulna Deputy Commissioner's Office, Khulna Railway Station and the Postal Department's office.

Cultural performances of Khulna Shilpakala Academy, concerts of band groups Chirkutt and Baul will be held at the district stadium at 4pm today.

Fireworks and laser show will be organised at the district stadium tonight.