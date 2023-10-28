Bangabandhu tunnel opens today to usher in new horizon in connectivity, industrialisation

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is inaugurating the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel (BSMRT) today, marking the launch of South Asia's first underwater expressway tunnel and a new era in communication in Bangladesh.

The tunnel enhances connectivity while keeping the Karnaphuli river free of any bridge structure, linking the Asian Highway, Ramgargh land port, and Matarbari Deep Sea Port. This project is expected to catalyse increased local and foreign investment in Chattogram's southeastern region, enabling transit of goods among neighbouring countries like India, Nepal, and Myanmar.

Moinul Islam, economist and former professor at Chittagong University, tells The Business Standard that the tunnel will facilitate seamless connectivity between Matarbari Deep Sea Port, Chattogram Port, Bay Terminal, and the Mirsarai Economic Zone with far-reaching effects.

"It's a pivotal element in creating the country's largest industrial corridor from Mirsrai to Cox's Bazar and a vital segment of the Asian Highway," he adds.

Shahriar Jahan Rahat, deputy managing director of KSRM, a leading steel manufacturer, believes that improved connectivity in Chattogram and the surrounding areas will unlock economic potential, drive trade and investments, create jobs, boost tourism, and catalyse industrial growth, serving as a golden gateway for the country's industrialisation.

Meanwhile, Chattogram locals are excited with the rapid transformation in areas near the tunnel, enhancing business and job creation prospects.

Expanding industries at Southern Chattogram

Around 100 companies have acquired real estate near the tunnel with some of them constructing factories and others are planning to take up projects reshaping South Chattogram. Big names like Akij Group, Four H Group, Diamond Cement, S Alam Group, and Partex Group have secured real estate for new factories in Karnaphuli and Anwara upazilas.

The Unitex Group is investing Tk400 crore in a chemical factory expected to create 500 jobs. Nearby, China is developing a vast 784-acre economic zone, and the Saad Musa group is establishing private economic zones about half a kilometre from that location.

The Mostafa Hakim Group has launched a Tk1,500 crore steel factory and an oxygen plant employing about 2,000 workers.

Mahbubul Alam, president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FBCCI), tells TBS that growing interest from countries like Japan to invest in Chattogram with plans for various industries including shipbuilding, chemicals, electronics, and furniture, is expected to boost the economy.

As industry thrives in Anwara and Karnaphuli due to the Bangabandhu Tunnel, the housing sector is also seeing growth with multi-storied buildings and rental properties becoming available. CPDL, a housing sector company in Chattogram, is planning a satellite city under its subsidiary CPDL Neer.

Albion Group Chairman Raisul Uddin Saikat mentions, "We've constructed a distribution centre near the tunnel approach road to tap into the economic potential of the south supplying raw materials to Unilever and Marico Company."

Need for 8-lane highway

Business leaders and economists emphasise the need for the government to prioritise the development of the Dhaka-Chattogram highway and high-load capacity roads, along with a comprehensive regional master plan.

They recommend an eight-lane international-standard Dhaka-Chattogram highway.

FBCCI's Mahbubul Alam stresses that the full benefits of executed megaprojects can only be realised if the Dhaka-Chittagong Expressway is constructed as an eight-lane highway.

Aameir Alihussain, BSRM's managing director, stresses the significance of cost-effective logistics in infrastructure projects. He recommends establishing roads and highways meeting international load capacity standards and, if necessary, constructing RCC highways.

Additionally, he advocates raising vehicle load limits to reduce logistics expenses, even with a higher initial investment. To maximise the tunnel's benefits, an eight-lane, high-capacity Dhaka-Chattogram highway is essential.

Urge for a master plan

Experts and stakeholders stress the necessity of a comprehensive master plan for future urbanisation in South Chattogram, covering Anwara and Karnaphuli upazilas.

Mohammed Amirul Haque, CEO of Premier Cement Mills Limited, underscores the importance of precise planning for the new township in the south, emphasising the need for a well-designedmaster plan to maximise its impact.

Kazi Hasan Bin Shams, acting chief urban planner of the Chattogram Development Authority (CDA), notes that the southern tunnel area will be integrated into the ongoing master plan for Chattogram.

He further mentions that, upon the tunnel's opening, the CDA will assume control over various aspects, including building construction and designs, which are currently under the jurisdiction of municipalities and upazilas.