Bangabandhu tunnel to open to traffic around April-May: Quader

Infrastructure

TBS Report
13 January, 2023, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 13 January, 2023, 10:03 pm

Related News

Bangabandhu tunnel to open to traffic around April-May: Quader

The minister announced the construction of a six-lane Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar highway

TBS Report
13 January, 2023, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 13 January, 2023, 10:03 pm
Bangabandhu tunnel to open to traffic around April-May: Quader

Bangabandhu Tunnel under the Karnaphuli River will open to traffic in April or May this year as 95.50% work of its construction has already been done, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has said.

"Chattogram is the lifeblood of Bangladesh's economy. No one thought that the port city would transform into a city with two towns like Shanghai through the construction of the Bangabandhu tunnel," he said at a programme at the Chattogram Circuit House on Friday.

With the opening of the mega infrastructure, it will be a game changer for the southeast region of Bangladesh. It will gear up the country's economic activities and create an opportunity to boost trade and investment here, he added.

Quader, also the Awami League general secretary, further said, "There were two focal points in the historic 7 March speech of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman – the country's independence and economic emancipation."

When the World Bank turned back on the Padma Bridge project, frustration arose around the dream of the bridge, a major structure of economic emancipation. Then, Bangabandhu's brave daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced its construction with the country's money. That bridge is not a dream now, but a visible reality, he added.

"We are passing through a tough and challenging time. The Russia-Ukraine war on one side and sanctions and counter-sanctions by Europe and America on the other. With this, as per the IMF report, one-third of economies around the world is progressing towards a recession rapidly," the minister said.

Quader said he would visit Chattogram on 31 January for an inspection of the feasibility study for the construction of metro rail in Chattogram city.

The road transport minister also announced the construction of a six-lane Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway and the upgradation of the Dhaka-Chattogram highway to eight lanes, including two service lanes.

The cost of living in Europe has broken the 40-year record. Neighboring country Sri Lanka's reserves are at the bottom, and Pakistan's reserves are also in critical condition. Considering the global situation, Bangladesh's reserve position is still good, Quader said.

Expressing optimism he said Bangladesh's reserves are now $34 billion, with this, the country is able to pay import bills for five months. There is a strong glimpse into the ongoing trend of the country's economy. The per capita income of the people and Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the country will boost further in the future.

Chattogram city AL President Mahtab Uddin Chowdhury, General Secretary AJM Nasir Uddin, Chattogram (South district) AL General Secretary Mofizur Rahman, Chattogram (North District)   AL General Secretary Sheikh Ataur Rahman, Chattogram Development Authority Chairman Johirul Alam Dovash, Zilla Parishad Chairman ATM Peyarul Islam, Chattogram Deputy Commissioner Abul Bashar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman, and Chattogram Press Club leaders were also present.

Bangladesh / Top News

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader / Bangabandhu Tunnel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

IFIs like the IMF will need to provide new finance early on. Photo: Reuters.

Rescuing economic growth in highly indebted developing countries

16h | Panorama
Being the other in the UK

Being the other in the UK

17h | Panorama
Overview of Amer Fort from Jaigarh Fort

A passage to the Pink City

19h | Explorer
Selling pithas in winter is a convenient yet highly rewarding alternative income opportunity for many. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Dhaka's street pithawalas are loving this winter

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Orion Pharma organized a quiz competition on World Cup football

Orion Pharma organized a quiz competition on World Cup football

1d | TBS Stories
What is the way out of Guti's game?

What is the way out of Guti's game?

10h | TBS Entertainment
After a decade India won The Golden Globe Awards for ‘naatu naatu’

After a decade India won The Golden Globe Awards for ‘naatu naatu’

1d | TBS Entertainment
Who's earning what in the BPL?

Who's earning what in the BPL?

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

2
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

3
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

4
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

5
Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings
Aviation

Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings

6
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'