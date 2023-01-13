Bangabandhu tunnel to open to traffic around April-May: Quader

Bangabandhu Tunnel under the Karnaphuli River will open to traffic in April or May this year as 95.50% work of its construction has already been done, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has said.

"Chattogram is the lifeblood of Bangladesh's economy. No one thought that the port city would transform into a city with two towns like Shanghai through the construction of the Bangabandhu tunnel," he said at a programme at the Chattogram Circuit House on Friday.

With the opening of the mega infrastructure, it will be a game changer for the southeast region of Bangladesh. It will gear up the country's economic activities and create an opportunity to boost trade and investment here, he added.

Quader, also the Awami League general secretary, further said, "There were two focal points in the historic 7 March speech of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman – the country's independence and economic emancipation."

When the World Bank turned back on the Padma Bridge project, frustration arose around the dream of the bridge, a major structure of economic emancipation. Then, Bangabandhu's brave daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced its construction with the country's money. That bridge is not a dream now, but a visible reality, he added.

"We are passing through a tough and challenging time. The Russia-Ukraine war on one side and sanctions and counter-sanctions by Europe and America on the other. With this, as per the IMF report, one-third of economies around the world is progressing towards a recession rapidly," the minister said.

Quader said he would visit Chattogram on 31 January for an inspection of the feasibility study for the construction of metro rail in Chattogram city.

The road transport minister also announced the construction of a six-lane Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway and the upgradation of the Dhaka-Chattogram highway to eight lanes, including two service lanes.

The cost of living in Europe has broken the 40-year record. Neighboring country Sri Lanka's reserves are at the bottom, and Pakistan's reserves are also in critical condition. Considering the global situation, Bangladesh's reserve position is still good, Quader said.

Expressing optimism he said Bangladesh's reserves are now $34 billion, with this, the country is able to pay import bills for five months. There is a strong glimpse into the ongoing trend of the country's economy. The per capita income of the people and Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the country will boost further in the future.

