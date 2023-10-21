Bangabandhu Tunnel to help link Matarbari Port and India's seven sisters

The Bangabandhu Tunnel will serve as a link between the seven sisters of India and Matarbari Deep Sea Port, FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam has said.

As the Padma Bridge is contributing to the country's GDP, this tunnel will also contribute significantly to the economy, he said at a roundtable meeting held at Chattogram on Saturday.

"Capacity has been created due to the implementation of various mega projects in Chattogram. Various countries, including Japan, are showing interest in investing in Chattogram and the neighbouring northeastern region of India," Mahbubul Alam said at the event, titled "Bangabandhu Tunnel: A leap towards vision 2041."

Along with urbanisation on the other side of Karnaphuli, numerous industrial establishments will be developed from Chittagong to Cox's Bazar which will play a significant role in the country's economy, added the president of the country's apex trade body.

He emphasised the essential role of the Dhaka-Chattogram Expressway in attracting foreign investors to the Mirsarai Economic Zone and noted that its construction would reduce the travel time between Dhaka and Mirsarai EZ to just two hours, significantly boosting the nation's economy.

Chittagong Chamber President Omar Hajjaj said the tunnel has been implemented, realising the necessity of an alternative connection between the two banks of Karnaphuli River to develop Chattogram as "one city, two towns".

"This infrastructure revolution aims to transform Chattogram into an international trade and investment hub, connecting Chattogram Port, Mirsrai Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar, and India's northeastern region through the Bangabandhu Tunnel," he added.

The panel highlighted that the tunnel will demonstrate Bangladesh's potential and emphasised the importance of swift allocation of industrial plots on favourable terms for infrastructure development in the south bank of Karnaphuli.

The discussants added that to increase the productivity of the industrial establishments, it is necessary to build a private jetty for quick release of goods. Besides, projects in the region need to be implemented quickly.

They stressed the importance of timely project implementation for realising the tunnel's full benefits and called for a comprehensive master plan that allocates resources appropriately for industrialisation and tourism in the Chattogram area surrounding the tunnel.

The roundtable was organised by the Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry in view of the opening of the Bangabandhu Tunnel on 28 October.

Chattogram's leading businessmen, educationists, urban planners, civil society and related stakeholders were present at the event.