Ashuganj river port emerges as thriving economic hub

A jetty crane unloads goods at Ashuganj river port in Brahmanbaria. The authorities are planning to raise its leasing price even though little has been done to expand the capacity of the port since its inception 11 years ago. Photo: TBS

With a strategic location and easy communication system through inland water routes, the river port on the bank of the river Meghna has transformed Ashuganj into an economic hub by facilitating a range of businesses including paddy, rice, fertiliser as well as construction materials such as rods and cement.

According to traders, the daily trade volume in Ashuganj port and its surrounding area is approximately worth Tk50 crore, which adds up to an estimated annual trade value of Tk18,000 crore.

About 15,000 people are employed in these businesses and most of them are involved in the paddy and rice businesses, they said.

Locals said the port area underwent significant development in the late 19th century due to the burgeoning trade in jute and Aush paddy. The name Ashuganj is said to have originated from this paddy variety.

The more than a hundred-year-old VOC Ghat paddy market beside the Meghna River is the largest of its kind in the eastern region of the country. Farmers from at least seven surrounding districts bring their paddies here.

Traders said paddy varieties including BR-28, BR-29, BR-49 and BR-22 worth Tk5 crore-Tk6 crore are sold in the market per day.

Around 200 rice mills have been developed in Brahmanbaria surrounding the paddy market and most of them are in Ashuganj. These rice mills have employed around 10,000-12,000 people.

From these mills, rice worth more than Tk10 crore goes to different parts of the country every day.

Hasan Imran, member of the Ashuganj Upazila Rice Mill Owners Association, said, "Our rice goes to different places in the country including Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet. If the government provides policy support and banks give us easy loans, this business will expand further. It will also create job opportunities for more people in the area."

The business of fertiliser, rod and cement has also become vibrant in the Ashuganj Ferry Ghat area near the river port. Moreover, cargo ships from other ports including Chattogram and Narayanganj come to Ashuganj with various goods.

About 1,000 workers have been employed in loading and unloading goods from these ships to trucks.

Traders have attributed the growth of trade settlements in Ashuganj to the well-established network of road, water, and rail routes in the region through the river port. They are now able to easily transport goods from various parts of the country, including Dhaka, Chattogram, and Sylhet.

A transport business has also developed in the area as every day hundreds of trucks rush from the port with goods to different destinations.

However, traders alleged that the river port has not been expanded in recent times despite its growing economic value.

As the port has only two jetties, traders sometimes have to wait for hours to unload goods from the ships anchored here. Besides, the port's only warehouse has been built to store only Indian goods. As a result, local businessmen cannot use it.

Golam Hossain, president of the Ashuganj City Industry and Merchant Association, said, "Ashuganj is now the business centre of the entire district due to its geographical location and communication system. Every day, products worth Tk50 crore to Tk60 crore are transacted in various businesses here. So, if the infrastructural development of the river port can be done, the amount of trade will double."

Rezaul Karim, deputy director of the Ashuganj and Bhairabazar River Port, said, "A container terminal is being built in Ashuganj. Containers from Mongla and Chattogram will directly come to this terminal. There will be facilities for automatic loading and unloading of goods there."

"We are setting up a modern cargo jetty here with storage facilities for goods. The construction work for the container terminal and the cargo jetty will start soon," he added.