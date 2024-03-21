Activists rally against demolition of 200-yr-old Dhaka Collegiate School building

Heritage activists organised a demonstration in Sadarghat, Old Dhaka, urging authorities to halt the planned demolition of the nearly two-century-old building of Dhaka Collegiate School, one of the oldest educational institutes in the capital.

They called for the conservation of the antique structure at a human chain formed in front of the school today (21 March), under the banner of Urban Study Group, a platform engaged in the preservation of Old Dhaka's heritage.

At the event, Taimur Rahman, chief executive of the group, said the materials of the collegiate school suggest that it was built during the Mughal era. It is the first government school in Dhaka.

He said the building is being demolished in defiance of a High Court ban and also against the will of common people. "The High Court, through a notice in 2018, denied approval for the demolition of the building."

The activist said along with the school building, efforts are underway to mark around 2,200 more buildings as heritage structures.

"In the meantime, many heritage buildings have faced demolition due to lack of action after the 2018 legal notice by the High Court."

Mezbahul Haque, a former student of Dhaka Collegiate School, said instead of demolishing the old building, authorities should establish new ones if required. "We want the demolition to stop immediately and preserve the heritage."

Rahim Farayezi, a member of the Urban Study Group, said the school building can be used for another 100 years if it is preserved the way archaeological structures are conserved all over the world.

Dhaka Collegiate School was established on 15 July 1835 as the first government school in the then undivided India. The 189-year-old school is located adjacent to Jagannath University at Loyal Street-1 in Sadarghat of Old Dhaka.

Demolition of the building started a couple of days ago to construct a new structure there.