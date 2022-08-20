8th Bangladesh-China Friendship Bridge to open in Sept

The 2.96km 8th Bangladesh-China Friendship Bridge over the River Kacha in Pirojpur, expected to be open to traffic in September, will boost communication in the southwestern regions of the country. PHOTO: TBS

After the Padma Bridge, Bangladesh will inaugurate yet another bridge in Pirojpur to improve trade and communication in the southwestern parts of the country.

The construction of the Eighth Bangladesh-China Friendship Bridge over the River Kacha in Bekutia, completed in June this year, is likely to open to traffic in September.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the bridge in the first week of September. However, the date is yet to be set," said the project manager of the bridge and Roads and Highways Department (RHD) Executive Engineer, Md Masud Mahmud Sumon.

The two-lane bridge with a track length of 2.96 kilometres is to ensure uninterrupted communication between the Barishal and Khulna divisions.

PHOTO: TBS

Locals who now use ferries and boats to cross the River Kacha will benefit immensely once the bridge is operational as it would cut travel time significantly.

A total of 16 districts including Patuakhali, Jhalokati, Pirojpur and Barguna of Barishal division alongside Khulna and Bagerhat of Khulna division, will have a direct road communication network.

The bridge on the Barishal-Pirojpur-Khulna highway will also provide a direct road link between the Payra and Mongla seaports, increasing business opportunities in the region.

"I run a motorbike parts business in Jhalokati and often have to go to Khulna to buy things. Khulna is not very far from Jhalokati, about 100 km, but right now it takes 4-5 hours to get there," said Moniruzzaman, a local businessman.

"The roundtrip takes about 9-10 hours, but once the bridge is operational, it will take a maximum of two hours, not to mention that local businesses will expand rapidly," he said.

Another businessman from Khulna, Habib said, "Khulna is a business hub for a number of districts in and around Barisal division. A large number of vehicles and cargo trucks regularly ply this route, overwhelming the ferries.

Vehicles often have to wait hours to cross the Kacha river. The bridge will be a permanent solution to the gridlock at ferry terminals, he added.

PHOTO: TBS

In a recent statement, the Chinese Enterprises Association in Bangladesh (CEAB) said, "Built by the China Railway 17th Bureau Group Co Ltd and managed by the China Railway Major Bridge Reconnaissance and Design Institute Co Ltd, the Eighth Bangladesh-China Friendship Bridge was completed on 9 June."

The bridge will significantly improve local traffic conditions, promote regional connectivity, and will sturdily promote the better development of agriculture, industry, aquaculture, fishery, and tourism in southern Bangladesh, the CEAB statement reads.

According to project manager of the bridge, Engineer Sumon, of the Tk894 crore budget for the bridge, the Chinese government provided Tk654 crore while the remaining Tk240 crore was self-financed.

The construction of the joint-venture bridge began on 1 November 2018. The main part of the two-lane bridge has 9 spans and 10 pillars, and the bridge is 18.30m above the river bed. Apart from the 1493m main bridge, 1467m of approach roads were also made under the project.