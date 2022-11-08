63% housing, community dev budget goes to three cities

TBS Report
08 November, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2022, 10:14 pm

63% housing, community dev budget goes to three cities

TBS Report
08 November, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2022, 10:14 pm
63% housing, community dev budget goes to three cities

About 63% of the housing and community services allocation of the annual development programme (ADP) budget went to three major metropolises – Dhaka, Chattogram and Gazipur – in the FY2021-2022, a study has found.

Of the total allocation, each of the top 12 districts received over 1% fund, while 25 districts together received 5.85% of the allocation.

The study titled 'Spatial Configuration of ADP from National Budget in terms of Sectors and Districts' conducted by Institute for Planning and Development (IPD) showed that Dhaka received the highest 37.24% of the total ADP allocation for housing and community services followed by Chattogram 17.40%, Gazipur 8.14%, Rajshahi 5%, Khulna 3.35%, Narayanganj 2.76% and Cox's Bazar 2.41%.  

The districts that received the lowest 0.20% budget are Jhenidah, Satkhira, Thakurgaon, Dinajpur, Kurigram, and Barguna. 

IPD Executive Director Professor Adil Muhammad Khan presented the fidnings at a virtual dialogue on Tuesday while observing World Town Planning Day.  

In his keynote presentation, Prof Adil said that balanced investment should be made in other districts by limiting the amount in Dhaka to ensure sustainable and planned urbanisation. There is fear of the eruption of a bipolar economy in the country if the investment is concentrated in Chattogram too alongside Dhaka. Efforts should be made to increase budget allocation and economic activities in the relatively backward regions like Rangpur, Barishal, and Rajshahi.    

"The Dhaka-centric investment is increasing day by day leaving the urbanisation process in district towns, upazilas and municipalities in disarray and harming our development potential," he said, urging formulation of a strategic action plan to ensure sustainable urbanisation in the cities.  

IPD adviser Professor Akter Mahmud said that planned urbanisation is essential to provide necessary community services to the highest population of the world which is 900 crore to 1000 crore. 

People migrate to cities due to demand of employment, improved healthcare and education, he added. He called for ensuring improved community services and quality employment in the towns outside Dhaka.  

Chattogram University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) Professor Rashedul Hasan said that five cities accommodate 30% of the total population of Bangladesh. Of the total population living in cities, 58% live in Dhaka, Chattogram, Rajshahi and Khulna. In this context, there is no alternative to decentralisation.   

IPD Director Chowdhury Zaber Sadeq stressed on formulation of a decentralisation policy which would guide the process and rate of decentralisation. 

IPD Director Ariful Islam said that the rural areas have some advantages like playgrounds, open spaces, and green fields, which should be spread in the urban areas and vice versa. When the advantages of rural and urban areas are swapped, then a balanced development will take place.

