Info secretary Mokbul Hossain sent on retirement

Information and broadcasting ministry secretary Md Mokbul Hossain has been sent on retirement.

The decision was made based on "public interest", according to a notification issued by the public administration ministry on Sunday (16 October).

Mokbul Hossain has been sent into retirement as per Section-45 of the Public Service Act-2018, read the notification.

The ministry, however, did not disclose the specific reason behind this decision.

When asked, Mokbul Hossain told the media that he did not apply for retirement.

According to Section-45 of the Public Servant Act, a government official may go on voluntary retirement or the government can send him on retirement upon completion of 25 years in service.