Info minister greets countrymen on Eid-ul-Fitr

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 April, 2023, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2023, 07:46 pm

Related News

Info minister greets countrymen on Eid-ul-Fitr

TBS Report
22 April, 2023, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2023, 07:46 pm
Info minister greets countrymen on Eid-ul-Fitr

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud today greeted the countrymen marking the Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the greatest religious festivals of the Muslims.

He wished for the country's continuous peace and progress and the welfare of Muslims across the world. 

The minister attended the Eid Jamaat in Sukhbilah Jame Mosque in his own village at Ranguniya.

After the namaz, Hasan exchanged greetings with locals. 

Greeting the countrymen, he said the dishonest traders could not able to increase the prices of commodities during the holy month of Ramada and Eid for various steps taken by the government.

"The Eid journey was also very smooth this year," he added. 

He said, "My prayer is to the great Almighty on the holy Eid that the country's progress which is being held under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina be continued. I also pray that the politics of conspiracy, conflict, violence and hatred will be removed from the country forever and as we all can put the interests of the country above all." 

The minister also prayed for all the Muslims who are being repressed in different parts of the world. 

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud / Eid-ul Fitr

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Earth Day 2023: Invest in addressing Bangladesh’s environmental challenges

Earth Day 2023: Invest in addressing Bangladesh’s environmental challenges

6h | Thoughts
Photo: Collected

Why that Eid Day afternoon nap hits different

6h | Features
Keeping it traditionally cool: The CoolfiehWala story

Keeping it traditionally cool: The CoolfiehWala story

1d | Features
The IMF response to banking failures

The IMF response to banking failures

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

What is the future of digital marketing in the age of AI?

What is the future of digital marketing in the age of AI?

1d | TBS Stories
What's in Chattogram’s first commercial turf court

What's in Chattogram’s first commercial turf court

1d | TBS SPORTS
Entertainment industry's blockbuster return with Tk30cr investment

Entertainment industry's blockbuster return with Tk30cr investment

1d | TBS Entertainment
Baisakhi Fair at Bangla Academy premises

Baisakhi Fair at Bangla Academy premises

2d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt

2
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

3
A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan
Crime

A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan

4
Photo: Courtesy
South Asia

Unique Group to build Taj and Vivanta hotels in Dhaka

5
Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee
Economy

Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee

6
Bidyanondo catches flak over 'misleading' social media posts
Bangladesh

Bidyanondo catches flak over 'misleading' social media posts