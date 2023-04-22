Info minister greets countrymen on Eid-ul-Fitr

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud today greeted the countrymen marking the Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the greatest religious festivals of the Muslims.

He wished for the country's continuous peace and progress and the welfare of Muslims across the world.

The minister attended the Eid Jamaat in Sukhbilah Jame Mosque in his own village at Ranguniya.

After the namaz, Hasan exchanged greetings with locals.

Greeting the countrymen, he said the dishonest traders could not able to increase the prices of commodities during the holy month of Ramada and Eid for various steps taken by the government.

"The Eid journey was also very smooth this year," he added.

He said, "My prayer is to the great Almighty on the holy Eid that the country's progress which is being held under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina be continued. I also pray that the politics of conspiracy, conflict, violence and hatred will be removed from the country forever and as we all can put the interests of the country above all."

The minister also prayed for all the Muslims who are being repressed in different parts of the world.