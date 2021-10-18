Info Minister blames BNP Jamaat for recent anti-Hindu violence

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud on Monday said the violence during Durga Puja was aimed at destabilizing the country for political purposes.

"A group in Bangladesh has been involved in communal politics and the Cumilla incident was again circulated in the social networking sites for creating chaos," he said, replying to a question over attacks on Hindu houses in different parts of the country including Cumilla.

He was talking to reporters after attending a programme in observance of Sheikh Russel Day at the Secretariat.

"BNP-Jamaat is behind all the unrest occurring in the country now," said the minister.

"It's very clear that they are doing it to destabilize the country. However, the government has controlled it with a strong hand," said Hasan.

"Those who were behind the incidents, have a plan to carry out the incident throughout the country but failed due to government's intervention," he said.

Talking about the Rangpur's Pirganj incident, Hasan said the perpetrators have chosen the place to put the government under doubt.

Referring to the Chandpur incident, Hasan also said "Police opened fire on those who have created a chaotic situation in the district. The government has done everything it can do."

He also urged all democratic and secular forces to resist the miscreants.

The Awami League leader also urged all including the party men to remain alert.

