Inflation climbs to 12-year high of 11.66% in July
Food inflation was also registered at a record high of 14.10% and non-food inflation at 9.68% in July
Monthly inflation hit a 12-year high in July, reaching 11.66%, according to Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics data released today (12 August).
The inflation was recorded at 9.72% in June.
Food inflation was registered at a record high of 14.10% and non-food inflation at 9.68% in July.
It was 10.42% and 9.15% respectively.
The previous high was 9.94% last May.
The month of July was marked by protests that began demanding quota system reforms in government jobs.
A crackdown by the government on dissenters further provoked the protests, with agitators soon demanding the resignation of the government.
July saw a number of days with curfew in place, disrupting supply chains and hampering smooth operations of people and businesses.
Rail and port services were also suspended at this time.