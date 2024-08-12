Inflation climbs to 12-year high of 11.66% in July

TBS Report
12 August, 2024, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2024, 05:56 pm

Inflation climbs to 12-year high of 11.66% in July

Food inflation was also registered at a record high of 14.10% and non-food inflation at 9.68% in July

TBS Report
12 August, 2024, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2024, 05:56 pm
Monthly inflation hit a 12-year high in July, reaching 11.66%, according to Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics data released today (12 August).

The inflation was recorded at 9.72% in June. 

Food inflation was registered at a record high of 14.10% and non-food inflation at 9.68% in July.

It was 10.42% and 9.15% respectively.

The previous high was 9.94% last May.

The month of July was marked by protests that began demanding quota system reforms in government jobs. 

A crackdown by the government on dissenters further provoked the protests, with agitators soon demanding the resignation of the government. 

July saw a number of days with curfew in place, disrupting supply chains and hampering smooth operations of people and businesses. 

Rail and port services were also suspended at this time.

