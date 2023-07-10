Inflammatory speeches by political parties lower than previous years: Human Rights Commission tells EU delegation

Inflammatory and antagonistic speeches given by political parties are a common incident during elections, but such speeches has reduced this year, says the Human Rights Commission (HRC) Chairman Kamal Uddin Ahmed told the visiting European Union (EU) delegation today.

The HRC is keeping an eye on any incident that violates human rights, he said during a meeting with the EU's Election Exploratory Mission on Monday (10 July).

When asked what the main topic of discussion was, the HRC chairman said, the EU team enquired about the overall election situation and the human rights condition of the country.

The EU team was informed the environment of city elections has improved and human rights violations have also decreased.

"EU often sends observer teams during elections, it is their decision," Kamal Uddin Ahmed said.

EU might send an observer team during the upcoming national elections, he added.

Based on the exploratory delegation's report, European Commission Vice President Joseph Borrell will make the final decision on sending a full-fledged EU observer team to the next national elections.

The EU Election Exploratory Mission team arrived in Dhaka on a 16-day visit on Saturday (8 July) to observe the present the and pre-election political situation in Bangladesh.

The task of this mission is to assess the scope, planning, budget, logistics and security of the main election observation mission, Public Diplomacy Wing Director General (Additional Charge) Mohammad Rafiqul Alam told reporters at the weekly briefing on Thursday.