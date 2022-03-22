Infinite Service’s attempt to launder Tk22 lakh foiled: Customs

Dhaka-based exporter Infinite Service Solution has attempted to launder Tk22 lakh through under-invoicing by exporting garment items to the United Arab Emirates but it failed, customs officials familiar with the matter said.

"The company opened a letter of credit with Shahjalal Islami Bank against the bill of export. As per the documents, the exporter was shipping 38,311 pieces of clothing worth Tk18.9 lakh. But, it was a false declaration. In the physical test, we found 83,351 pieces worth

Tk40.9 lakh in the consignment," Md Ahsan Ullah, deputy commissioner of Chattogram Customs House, said.

The exporter tried to launder Tk21.97 lakh, he told The Business Standard on Tuesday.

According to the Customs House, Infinite Service has so far sent five consignments abroad since July 2020. Dynamic International worked as the forwarding agent for its latest shipment.

This correspondent tried to reach Shyamol Chowdhury, managing director of the agent, over the phone several times for comments, but he did not receive calls.

Meanwhile, customs officials said they were initiating legal proceedings against the offenders involved in the irregularity.