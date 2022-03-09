Ineffective barrier at Jamalpur level crossing keeps threatening lives

Fourteen pedestrians were killed while crossing rail tracks at the Gatepar level crossing in Jamalpur last year and nine more have been killed so far this year at the same spot, but the authorities concerned have not taken any steps to set up an effective barrier there.

The existing barriers at the level crossing were set up long ago when the road there was much narrower than it is now. Currently, the barriers cannot cover the entire width of the road which was widened and upgraded into a two-lane one.

"The gatemen at the level crossing have to face a tough situation stopping pedestrians and vehicles while trains pass through this point. It has become urgent to set up new barriers on both sides of the level crossing after building a road divider," said Md Asad Uz Zaman, station master of Jamalpur Railway Station.

The Gatepar level crossing, one of the busiest places in the town, is located 100 yards away from the Jamalpur railway station. Trains run through the point 24 times a day, said Sree Sanjit Karmakar, a gateman at the level crossing.

"We become very tense when trains pass through the level crossing as there is no effective barrier. The traffic police here also face the same problem," said Sree Sanjit Karmakar.

Jamalpur Railway Station Master Asad Uz Zaman said he has already applied to the divisional engineer of Bangladesh Railway in this regard.

However, Md Asaduzzaman, assistant executive engineer at Bangladesh Railway, Jamalpur, said "We cannot start the work of setting up new barriers until the Roads and Highways Department (RHD) builds a road divider."

Meanwhile, Khairul Bashar Mohammad Saddam Hossain, executive engineer at RHD in Jamalpur, said he did not know anything about the problem regarding the barrier at the level crossing.

"The Railway authorities have not contacted me in this regard yet. If they contact me, I will take measures in this regard," said Khairul.