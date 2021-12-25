Industries minister for modernising sugarcane production, sugar mills

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun said that the country needs to use modern technology in sugarcane production, threshing, and sugar mills to boost productivity.

The minister made the remark at a sugarcane crushing inauguration programme at Darshana Sugar Mill of Chuadanga on Friday (24 December).

Nurul Majid said, "The methods of sugarcane harvesting, sorting, and threshing as well as machineries of the sugar mills are quite age-old. It takes more time and manpower, and the output is comparatively lower. So, it is essential to use modern technology in both sugarcane production and threshing."

The minister stressed the importance of product diversification in order to make sugar mills viable.

He went on to say, "Apart from sugar, the mills can produce commercially available chemical goods such as alcohol, vinegar, organic solvent, and hand sanitizer."

The industries minister assured the farmers that the price of sugarcane would be increased after the recommendation of the committee.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Mojumder, Industries Secretary Zakia Sultana, and Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation Chairman Arifur Rahman Apu were also present on the occasion.