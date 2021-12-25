Industries minister for modernising sugarcane production, sugar mills

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 December, 2021, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 25 December, 2021, 07:38 pm

Related News

Industries minister for modernising sugarcane production, sugar mills

TBS Report
25 December, 2021, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 25 December, 2021, 07:38 pm
Industries minister for modernising sugarcane production, sugar mills

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun said that the country needs to use modern technology in sugarcane production, threshing, and sugar mills to boost productivity.

The minister made the remark at a sugarcane crushing inauguration programme at Darshana Sugar Mill of Chuadanga on Friday (24 December).

Nurul Majid said, "The methods of sugarcane harvesting, sorting, and threshing as well as machineries of the sugar mills are quite age-old. It takes more time and manpower, and the output is comparatively lower. So, it is essential to use modern technology in both sugarcane production and threshing."

The minister stressed the importance of product diversification in order to make sugar mills viable.

He went on to say, "Apart from sugar, the mills can produce commercially available chemical goods such as alcohol, vinegar, organic solvent, and hand sanitizer."

The industries minister assured the farmers that the price of sugarcane would be increased after the recommendation of the committee.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Mojumder, Industries Secretary Zakia Sultana, and Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation Chairman Arifur Rahman Apu were also present on the occasion.

Economy

Industries minister / sugarcane production, Sugar mills / sugarcane

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bar-headed Geese in shallow water. Photo: Courtesy

Bar-headed goose: Lease of geese-grazing land in Bangladesh and geese-egg omelette in Tibet!

7h | Panorama
2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

9h | Wheels
There is more energy this Christmas and the church is preparing to host around 2,000 people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

The Father and a church: Life behind Holy Rosary Church gates

9h | Panorama
Photo : Ami Vitale

100 photographers come together to support conservation

1d | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

Relatives of launch fire victims still waiting for loved ones!

Relatives of launch fire victims still waiting for loved ones!

45m | Videos
Christmas Bangladesh

Christmas Bangladesh

3h | Videos
Story of Nakshi Kantha seller Sumon

Story of Nakshi Kantha seller Sumon

3h | Videos
Interesting alcohol law around the world

Interesting alcohol law around the world

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

3
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
South Asia

Rise of the Apes!

4
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

5
Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US
RMG

Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US

6
Shafqat Islam, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Welcome. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

From NewsCred to Welcome: The journey of a Bangladeshi company becoming a global one