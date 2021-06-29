Industries Minister bent on creating new entrepreneurs

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 June, 2021, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2021, 07:09 pm

Related News

Industries Minister bent on creating new entrepreneurs

“With proper training we have to give birth to new entrepreneurs for the economy to flourish”, the minister said

TBS Report
29 June, 2021, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2021, 07:09 pm
Industries Minister bent on creating new entrepreneurs

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, insisted on proper training programmes to develop new entrepreneurs in the country.
 
"With proper training we have to give birth to new entrepreneurs for the economy to flourish", the minister said, addressing the Annual Performance Agreement (APA) 2021-22, signing programme, as Chief Guest at the Industries Ministry, on Tuesday.
    
The APA was signed as an agreement between the secretary of the industries ministry, Jakia Sultana, and the chiefs of 12 organisations under the ministry.
 
The minister said that in the Covid-19 pandemic, the role of the industries ministry is to secure the lives and livelihoods of people with the guidance of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
 
"To achieve Vision 2041, we have to work together and implement the Annual Performance Agreement which depends on the honesty and sincerity of our ministry officials,", he said.
 
"We must not allow government projects to get delayed as this also increases costs," he suggested, adding "We have to work together to increase production and generate new employment."
 
The Annual Performance Agreement will also perform a key role in cutting losses at the Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation (BSFIC) and making it profitable, he said.
 

Top News

Industries minister / Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun / new entrepreneurs

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Animal cruelty allegations against "Puchi Family" and "Puchi Family Original" owner Tapasi Das

Animal cruelty allegations against "Puchi Family" and "Puchi Family Original" owner Tapasi Das

32m | Videos
TBS Today: More than half of the ICU beds in Dhaka's Covid-19 hospitals occupied as infections rise

TBS Today: More than half of the ICU beds in Dhaka's Covid-19 hospitals occupied as infections rise

1h | Videos
TBS Today: Public suffering during lockdown

TBS Today: Public suffering during lockdown

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Transport workers in distress due to lockdown

TBS Today: Transport workers in distress due to lockdown

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly...reckless or clever?
Economy

Evaly...reckless or clever?

2
Brac Bank | Evaly Online Shopping
Banking

Brac Bank bans transaction with Evaly, 9 merchants using its cards

3
Evaly faces no risk: CEO
Interviews

Evaly faces no risk: CEO

4
The bubbles of e-commerce
Economy

The bubbles of e-commerce

5
Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday

6
FILE PHOTO: A 3D plastic representation of the Facebook logo is seen in this illustration in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic//File Photo
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi company Kutumbari issues legal notice against Facebook