Industries Minister bent on creating new entrepreneurs

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, insisted on proper training programmes to develop new entrepreneurs in the country.



"With proper training we have to give birth to new entrepreneurs for the economy to flourish", the minister said, addressing the Annual Performance Agreement (APA) 2021-22, signing programme, as Chief Guest at the Industries Ministry, on Tuesday.



The APA was signed as an agreement between the secretary of the industries ministry, Jakia Sultana, and the chiefs of 12 organisations under the ministry.



The minister said that in the Covid-19 pandemic, the role of the industries ministry is to secure the lives and livelihoods of people with the guidance of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.



"To achieve Vision 2041, we have to work together and implement the Annual Performance Agreement which depends on the honesty and sincerity of our ministry officials,", he said.



"We must not allow government projects to get delayed as this also increases costs," he suggested, adding "We have to work together to increase production and generate new employment."



The Annual Performance Agreement will also perform a key role in cutting losses at the Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation (BSFIC) and making it profitable, he said.

