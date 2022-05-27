Industrialisation transforming rural economy in Trishal

Nasrin Akhter, a resident of Dhanikhola union in Trishal, Mymensingh, never went to school as her day labourer father could not bear her educational expenses. She grew up with her two younger brothers in extreme poverty.

But, she has now become the saviour of the family thanks to Consumer Knitex Ltd, a garments industry established in Trishal's Raghamara area, where she joined as a worker two years ago.

She earns about Tk15,000 including overtime per month which helps her alleviate poverty in the family. She got married to one of her co-workers a year ago.

"I got the job with the help of one of my friends. Around 3,000 people work in the factory. Most of them have come from the same background as me. Now, I have got some economic freedom as my husband also earns. Although I have got married, I help my father and brothers," Nasrin told The Business Standard.

Factories like Consumer Knitex have transformed the mostly agriculture-based economy of Trishal by creating employment opportunities for thousands of people. In the past few years, several factories have been set up in the area including some big investments. Women are also being employed in these factories equally besides men.

Md Tanzil Hasan, associate professor of economics at Jatiya Kobi Kazi Nazrul Islam University, and executive director of the Economic Development Research Organisation (EDRO), said, "Industrilisation has become a major force in eradicating poverty and unemployment in Trishal. As people's income increases, it propels the wheel of the economy. Increasing money transactions have improved the standard of living in the rural areas."

The trend of migrating to the capital in search of jobs is also on the decline as people now prefer staying in the area having employment opportunities, he added.

Large investments, huge job opportunities

Akij Ceramics Limited set up a factory at Mokshapur union of Trishal several years ago. It produces tiles, sanitary products, particle boards, and BOPP for food packaging.

Md Mamun Akhtar, admin manager (HR) of Akij Ceramics, said, "Our factory has employed around 4,000 people. Around 40% of them are young men and women. We provide increment, provident fund, medical facilities and health and life insurance services for our workers. We have another factory nearby. Our total investment here is around Tk3,000 crore."

Dabiruddin Spinning Mill Ltd has invested around Tk2,000 crore in a factory in the Amirabari area. Around 3,000 people are employed in the factory and 70% of them are from the local areas.

Md Selim Al Reza, assistant manager (HR admin) of Dabiruddin Spinning Mill Ltd, said, "We produce 120 tonnes of yarn every day which is being used in different garments factories of the country."

"We provide all the services as per the rules to the workers. We have bus services for the workers who come from far away. The lifestyle of the workers from the village areas has changed a lot due to industrialisation," he added.

Photo: TBS

Md Bulbul Ahmed, deputy inspector general of the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments in Mymensingh, said, "There are five to six big industrial establishments in Trishal including Akij, Bhuiyan Paper Mill, Dabiruddin Spinning Mill, Rose Garments etc. More industrial establishments are being set up in this area."

"We oversee the interests of the workers such as the working environment, and different other facilities. We have disposed of 54 complaints in the last one year. We also arrange meetings and awareness campaigns to make workers conscious about their rights. We visit factories very frequently," he said.

Self employment

The large factories, besides generating huge jobs, have also played a role in creating opportunities for self employment.

Aminul Islam runs a shop of fancy goods in front of the Dresden Textiles Limited beside the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway in Amirabari union.

He said, "A small market has been created around the factory gate. The land owner has built several shops here and rented them out. I have invested around Tk4 lakh in this shop that I have rented. Now, I feed my family from the income of this shop."

Along with opportunities come problems

Rapid industrialisation has, however, also brought some problems in Trishal, especially in the environmental front.

Shibbir Ahmed Liton, general secretary of Paribesh Rokkha and Unnayan Andolon, Mymensingh, said, "We have seen that industrialisation has caused extreme damage to the environment. The River Banar is already facing extreme pollution. We want planned industrialisation. For this, the authorities concerned need to take the matter seriously."

Rising crime rate has also been a problem in Trishal which has become a serious threat to the people living in the area.

According to local people, one of the major crimes is happening during the land acquisition process before setting up industrial establishments. The companies generally approach the brokers without buying land directly from the farmers. As a result, a powerful circle has been created in the area who acquires land from the farmers at a very low price by threatening them with muscle power.

Photo: TBS

These criminals also kill people if they resist their illegal pursuits.

In 2016, Matin Master, a freedom fighter from Khagatipara in Trishal, was murdered in land acquisition related disputes. Another person named Rafiqul Islam was also killed in 2019 for the same reason. In April this year, a man named Abul Kalam Azad from the Jamtali village was killed while trying to save his nephew from the land grabbers.

Main Uddin, officer-in-charge of Trishal police station, said, "The police have identified the culprits in all the murders related to land acquisition and filed complaints in the court. Criminals are also being arrested. We are working to prevent such incidents in the future."