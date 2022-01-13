Industrial safety in non-RMG sector deteriorating: CPD 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
13 January, 2022, 11:55 am
Last modified: 13 January, 2022, 11:59 am

Related News

Industrial safety in non-RMG sector deteriorating: CPD 

After the fire accident at Hashem Food and Beverage factory in Narayanganj on 8 July last year, at least 82 different types of accidents were reported

TBS Report 
13 January, 2022, 11:55 am
Last modified: 13 January, 2022, 11:59 am
Fire accident at Hashem Food and Beverage factory in Narayanganj. Photo: TBS
Fire accident at Hashem Food and Beverage factory in Narayanganj. Photo: TBS

Industrial safety in the non-RMG sector has been deteriorating rapidly for a lack of measures undertaken with regard to structural, fire and electrical issues, according to a recent study by Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD).

The civil society think-tank blamed the absence of proper monitoring and enforcement of different compliance standards by different public agencies for the safety risks. 

The findings were revealed by CPD Research Director Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem at the launch event of the study titled "Industrial safety of non-RMG enterprises and workers monitoring transparency, accountability and efficiency of public actions" under the civil society monitoring initiative on Thursday (13 January). 

During the presentation, Dr Moazzem said factory owners and management have limited interest to invest in safety measures while the non-RMG workers are not fully aware of the safety concerns. 

At present there are meagre punitive measures under different laws, rules and acts for violating the safety code, the study found. 

The CPD research team found that after the fire accident at Hashem Food and Beverage factory in Narayanganj on 8 July last year, at least 82 different types of accidents were reported in the national dailies.  

However, database management is likely to be a major challenge particularly to deliver overall and factory-specific challenges and recommendations. 

Dhaka and Narayangonj which are the most concentrated industrial clusters have found with least progress in inspection despite having the required logistics and human resources, said Dr Moazzem. 

CPD lauded the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) led initiative to identify the safety concerns and provide necessary directives to concerned agencies for undertaking measures following the Narayanganj incident. 

However, it urged BIDA to provide a strong leadership role in implementing the measures in a time-bound manner. 

The civil society organisation also recommended inviting International Labour Organization (ILO) in the implementation process for their long experience of working on industrial safety related issues. 

Top News

Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) / research / study / non-RMG sectors

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Md Kafi Khan. Illustration: TBS

How corporate governance is changing

20m | Thoughts
Joseph S Nye Jr. Illustration: TBS

Whatever happened to soft power?

2h | Thoughts
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

2h | Panorama
Dr Saleh Uddin Ahmed, the former Governor of Bangladesh Bank. Illustration: TBS

‘Unless BB controls discretionary forces, no monetary policy will bring intended results’

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Low priced shoe market

Low priced shoe market

35m | Videos
Pitha Utsab going on at Shilpakala

Pitha Utsab going on at Shilpakala

16h | Videos
Cambodia's landmine-sniffing hero Magawa is no more

Cambodia's landmine-sniffing hero Magawa is no more

19h | Videos
Tale of Savar's rose village

Tale of Savar's rose village

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

2
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

3
Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie
Migration

Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie

4
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

5
New Ventures of Pran-Rfl Group
Corporates

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

6
Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found
Energy

Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found