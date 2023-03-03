Indo-Bangla ties prompt both nations to sacrifice in 1971: Indian high-commissioner

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Kumar Verma on Friday said people of Bangladesh and India had sacrificed themselves during the War of Liberation in 1971 due to their friendly relations.

"The relations between Bangladesh and India had promoted both the nations to sacrifice during the great War of Independence in 1971," the Indian envoy told the journalists after paying tribute at the grave of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Tungipara here this noon.

Highlighting bilateral relations between the two countries, the Indian High Commissioner assured that the friendly relations between Bangladesh and India will continue in the coming days. 

Even the cultural, linguistic and traditional similarity exists between Bangladesh and India would also be uninterrupted from the next generation to generation, Verma told the journalists.

Evaluating the contribution of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Indian High Commissioner said: "Bangabandhu is not only the ideal of Bangladesh but also an ideal for the Indian nation." 

"I feel proud as I could arrive at the grave of Father of the Nation of Bangladesh Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman," the Indian envoy remarked.

Lauding the progress of Bangladesh, the Indian diplomat said: "The progress of Bangladesh in the area of social safety and peoples' welfare is exemplary to the whole world." 

Terming the month of March as an historical month for Bangladesh, Sree Pranay said the Independence of Bangladesh was declared during this month, adding: "Even the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was born in this month." 

"Bangabandhu had made lot of sacrifices for the independence of Bangladesh," he told the newsmen.

Earlier, the Indian high commissioner expressed deep respect to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman through placing floral wreaths at his Mausoleum after reaching at Tungipara. 

Later, he joined a special prayer seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of Bangabandhu and other martyrs of August 15, 1975 carnage. 

During the time, Indian High Commissioner's wife Mrs Manu Verma, First Secretary of the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh Shri Animesh Chowdhury, its Second Secretary Shri Bhaibab Goldhan, Deputy Commissioner of Gopalganj Kazi Mahbubul Alam and Tungipara Poura Mayor Sheikh Tozammel Haque Tutul attended, among others.

