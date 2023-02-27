Indo-Bangla relation will remain deeper and intact in coming days: Minister

Agriculture Minister Dr M Abdur Razzaque has said the relation between India and Bangladesh is very much deep and it will remain intact in coming days.

"Although India is comparatively bigger country in terms of its economic and geographic area nonetheless the bilateral relations between Bangladesh and India are very much in depth," he said while addressing a discussion titled "Bangabandhu, Bangladesh and Sheikh Hasina" held at Rotary Sadhan auditorium on Sunday.

As part of Bangabandhu Foundation's campaign to spread the ideology of Bangabnadhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman globally along with the development programmes and progress unleashed by the incumbent Awami League government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during last fourteen years, its Indian chapter arranged the programme at Indian Cultural capital Kolkata.

Recalling India's cooperation during the Liberation War, Razzaque said "Our neighboring country India has helped in the Liberation War in Bangladesh as India has sacrificed a lot and participated in the war staying besides us."

"Both the countries like India and Bangladesh are inter-dependent considering in all spheres," he told the function.

Cabinet Minister in Charge for Co-operations of the Government of West Bengal Arup Roy inaugurated the programme while Nazrul Islam Babu, MP, Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Kolkata Andalib Elias and President of Kolkata Press Club Snehasish Sur also spoke as special guests.

Dr Mashiur Malek, founder of Bangabandhu Foundation and its Executive President, spoke the function as the key discussant.

Condemning the anti-liberation forces including BNP and Jammat, the senior ruling party leader said a particular nation usually survive based on real history of their nation, but these evil forces were involved in distorting the history in a planned way for the last twenty-one years since from 1975 to 1996.

Referring various development programmes during last 14 years, the agriculture minister said the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has done excellent progress in different socio-economic indexes during last 14 years.

"We are self sufficient in cereal production since 2015, our poverty has come down at 20 percent from 40 percent and tremendous success have come in various sectors", he added.

Chaired by Mir MM Shamim, president of Bangabandhu Foundation's Indian chapter, the function was also attended, among others, by Dr Radhakanta Sarker, fonder secretary of Bishwa Banga Sahitya and Cultural Conference, foundation's India chapter general secretary Mozammel Hossen, senior vice president journalist Anwarul Huq Bhuiyan, intercontinental coordinator Aboni Kumar Ghosh and noted personalities from India and Bangladesh.

