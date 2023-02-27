Indo-Bangla relation will remain deeper and intact in coming days: Minister

Bangladesh

BSS
27 February, 2023, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2023, 04:13 pm

Related News

Indo-Bangla relation will remain deeper and intact in coming days: Minister

BSS
27 February, 2023, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2023, 04:13 pm
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Agriculture Minister Dr M Abdur Razzaque has said the relation between India and Bangladesh is very much deep and it will remain intact in coming days.

"Although India is comparatively bigger country in terms of its economic and geographic area nonetheless the bilateral relations between Bangladesh and India are very much in depth," he said while addressing a discussion titled "Bangabandhu, Bangladesh and Sheikh Hasina" held at Rotary Sadhan auditorium on Sunday.

As part of Bangabandhu Foundation's campaign to spread the ideology of Bangabnadhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman globally along with the development programmes and progress unleashed by the incumbent Awami League government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during last fourteen years, its Indian chapter arranged the programme at Indian Cultural capital Kolkata.

Recalling India's cooperation during the Liberation War, Razzaque said "Our neighboring country India has helped in the Liberation War in Bangladesh as India has sacrificed a lot and participated in the war staying besides us."

"Both the countries like India and Bangladesh are inter-dependent considering in all spheres," he told the function.

Cabinet Minister in Charge for Co-operations of the Government of West Bengal Arup Roy inaugurated the programme while Nazrul Islam Babu, MP, Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Kolkata Andalib Elias and President of Kolkata Press Club Snehasish Sur also spoke as special guests.

Dr Mashiur Malek, founder of Bangabandhu Foundation and its Executive President, spoke the function as the key discussant.

Condemning the anti-liberation forces including BNP and Jammat, the senior ruling party leader said a particular nation usually survive based on real history of their nation, but these evil forces were involved in distorting the history in a planned way for the last twenty-one years since from 1975 to 1996.

Referring various development programmes during last 14 years, the agriculture minister said the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has done excellent progress in different socio-economic indexes during last 14 years.

 "We are self sufficient in cereal production since 2015, our poverty has come down at 20 percent from 40 percent and tremendous success have come in various sectors", he added.

Chaired by Mir MM Shamim, president of Bangabandhu Foundation's Indian chapter, the function was also attended, among others, by Dr Radhakanta Sarker, fonder secretary of Bishwa Banga Sahitya and Cultural Conference, foundation's India chapter general secretary Mozammel Hossen, senior vice president journalist Anwarul Huq Bhuiyan, intercontinental coordinator Aboni Kumar Ghosh and noted personalities from India and Bangladesh.
 

Top News

India-Bangladesh / Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dhaka Oxford International College is one of the worst colleges in Dhaka located at Malibagh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A day in Dhaka's 'worst' college

8h | Panorama
Caption: A women weeps as she stands near rubble and damages following an earthquake in Gaziantep, Turkey, 7 February 2023. Photo: Reuters

Turkey earthquake: How are the true costs calculated?

7h | Panorama
Sesh Sarga: A voyage through the waves of human emotions

Sesh Sarga: A voyage through the waves of human emotions

6h | Panorama
Zurhem set the stage on fire with sexy white ensembles. The dance performance by Shudipto and his teammates wearing all white was rather soothing, a balancing act that made the show memorable for the audience. Photo: Courtesy

Zurhem SS23: Of Divinity, femininity & inclusivity

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Prepare yourself for workplaces before graduation

Prepare yourself for workplaces before graduation

6h | TBS Career
Sonia hints retirement with Bharat Jodo Yatra

Sonia hints retirement with Bharat Jodo Yatra

1d | TBS World
Prince of Kolkata filled with nostalgia on return to Dhaka

Prince of Kolkata filled with nostalgia on return to Dhaka

1d | TBS SPORTS
“I also worked as a delivery man”

“I also worked as a delivery man”

1d | TBS Face to Face

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

2
Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?
Economy

Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?

3
An aerial view of the 2.15km barrier constructed on the north side and another 670-metre long one on the south side of the approach channel and two jetties of Matarbari coal-fired power plant. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Country's first breakwaters at Matarbari port

4
GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'
Telecom

GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'

5
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

6
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

2.3km in 2 minutes! Thanks to Kalshi flyover