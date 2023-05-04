Indo-Bangla border haat in Sylhet's Bholaganj opens Saturday

A border haat (marketplace) along with the zero point of the Bangladesh-India border in Sylhet's Companiganj Upazila will open its door for trading Saturday.

The new haat established on one acre of land in Bholaganj area of Companiganj and East Khasi Hills of Indian Meghalaya State is the 13th such marketplace along the Bangladesh-India border.

Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed will inaugurate the Bholaganj border haat at 10am Saturday, and trading will begin after that, said sources from the Sylhet district administration.

The border haat will be operating from 10am to 4pm on Saturdays and Wednesdays. Initially, 24 Bangladeshi vendors, and 26 Indian vendors are allowed to sell locally grown products in the marketplace.

"The 24 vendors from Bangladesh's side have been selected through a lottery. Later, other applicant vendors will be given opportunities through the same selection process," said Companiganj UNO Lusikant Hajong.

Residents of a five-kilometre area around the border haat can buy and sell products there.

"A customer will be able to purchase products worth up to $200 per day. Each seller has to pay Tk70 and each customer Tk30 per day as an entry fee, which will be spent on the renovation and development of the haat upon approval of the Bholaganj border haat management committee," added the UNO.

At present, there are 12 border haats operating in various areas along the Bangladesh-India border, and four more new haats are lined up for opening.