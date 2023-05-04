Indo-Bangla border haat in Sylhet's Bholaganj opens Saturday

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 May, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 04 May, 2023, 10:28 pm

Related News

Indo-Bangla border haat in Sylhet's Bholaganj opens Saturday

TBS Report
04 May, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 04 May, 2023, 10:28 pm
Indo-Bangla border haat in Sylhet&#039;s Bholaganj opens Saturday

A border haat (marketplace) along with the zero point of the Bangladesh-India border in Sylhet's Companiganj Upazila will open its door for trading Saturday.

The new haat established on one acre of land in Bholaganj area of Companiganj and East Khasi Hills of Indian Meghalaya State is the 13th such marketplace along the Bangladesh-India border.   

Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed will inaugurate the Bholaganj border haat at 10am Saturday, and trading will begin after that, said sources from the Sylhet district administration.

The border haat will be operating from 10am to 4pm on Saturdays and Wednesdays. Initially, 24 Bangladeshi vendors, and 26 Indian vendors are allowed to sell locally grown products in the marketplace. 

"The 24 vendors from Bangladesh's side have been selected through a lottery. Later, other applicant vendors will be given opportunities through the same selection process," said Companiganj UNO Lusikant Hajong. 

Residents of a five-kilometre area around the border haat can buy and sell products there.

"A customer will be able to purchase products worth up to $200 per day. Each seller has to pay Tk70 and each customer Tk30 per day as an entry fee, which will be spent on the renovation and development of the haat upon approval of the Bholaganj border haat management committee," added the UNO.

At present, there are 12 border haats operating in various areas along the Bangladesh-India border, and four more new haats are lined up for opening.

Border / haat / Sylhet

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Nahid Dipa: The woman putting menstrual cups on the map in Bangladesh

12h | Panorama
Photo: Intiaz Mahmud

Conquering thyself: A solo climb of Mount Pisang

15h | Explorer
Sanjoy Barua Chowdhury. Sketch: TBS

Buddha Purnima: A day for self-contemplation and unwavering kindness

15h | Thoughts
How to bring tech giants under taxation

How to bring tech giants under taxation

15h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

50 painters depict Buddha’s life in group art show

50 painters depict Buddha’s life in group art show

7h | TBS Stories
Player who has overtaken Messi and Mbappe

Player who has overtaken Messi and Mbappe

9h | TBS SPORTS
Writers' strike in Hollywood threatens to cost billions of dollars again

Writers' strike in Hollywood threatens to cost billions of dollars again

12h | TBS Entertainment
400 to 500 crore taka’s mango production

400 to 500 crore taka’s mango production

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh becomes first country to get Saudi Arabia's e-visa facilities

4
Photo: Financial Times
Panorama

A change in global order: China and US at odds

5
Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada

6
Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022
Stocks

Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022