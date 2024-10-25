Indiscipline during class: Police Academy serves show cause notices to 59 cadet SIs

Authorities have served show cause notices to 59 trainee cadet sub-inspectors (SI) over indiscipline during training classes at the Bangladesh Police Academy in Rajshahi's Sarda.

The notices were served in two phases last Monday (21 October) and Thursday (24 October) for creating chaos by sitting disorderly during training classes, according to the academy's Principal Masudur Rahman Bhuiyan, an additional inspector general of Police.

"It's routine work. Such notices are served for breach of discipline. There's no politics behind this," he told The Business Standard today (25 October).

Sources familiar with the matter said 10 cadets were served the notices, signed by Superintendent of Police (Admin & Logistics) Tariq Bin Rashid on behalf of the principal of the Police Academy, on Monday and another 49 on Thursday.

In one notice, seen by The Business Standard, served to one cadet on Thursday, the academy wrote, "You are undergoing one-year-long basic training under 40th cadet SI 2023 batch at Bangladesh Police Academy, Rajshahi from 5 November last. On 21 October from 7:00pm to 8:30pm, there was a class on 'Various Sections of Law' for trainee cadet SIs at Chemni Memorial Hall. Police inspectors Md Rezaul Karim, Md Nazrul Islam, Md Sirajul Islam and Sheikh Shaheen Raja were present in the class as law instructors."

The notice stated that when the instructors entered the class, the cadet SI created chaos by sitting haphazardly instead of sitting in order.

"Rezaul Karim and other inspectors repeatedly asked you to sit with discipline, but you kept on shouting and disobeying their orders. During the lesson you were not paying attention in class and were chit-chatting," reads the notice.

The notice also states that the SIs' undisciplined behaviour during the class is against the rules and regulations of the Bangladesh Police Academy.

"Rezaul Karim submitted a written report to the principal of Bangladesh Police Academy for taking necessary action. You are directed to submit, within three days of receipt of summons, a written explanation as to why you should not be dismissed from ongoing basic training as per PRB Rules, 1943 in view of such activities."

On Monday, similar notices were sent to 10 cadets for breaching discipline during an evening class at the gymnasium on 16 October.

The developments come just days after as many as 252 cadet sub-inspectors (SI), who received final recommendation for appointment, have been discharged from the Bangladesh Police Academy on charges of indiscipline during basic training during breakfast.