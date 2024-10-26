Indiscipline during class: Ex-Police Academy principal Nazibur refutes allegation

Following the dismissals of 252 trainee sub-inspectors (SI) from the 40th outsider cadet batch of 2023 at the Bangladesh Police Academy (BPA) in Sarda, Rajshahi, as many as 59 trainees of the same batch have received show-cause notices in two phases over allegations of indiscipline during classes.

However, their guest lecturer and former BPA principal Mohammad Nazibur Rahman, an additional inspector general of police, has refuted the allegations by saying no misconduct occurred during his class.

"I did not see any kind of indiscipline during my class. I don't know where the authorities came up with this allegation. Rather, I would say that my class were very enthusiastic and responsive," Nazibur told The Business Standard today (26 October).

"I didn't see anything odd. Now how they [BPA authorities] have issued show-cause notices, that's their matter," he said.

On 21 October, 252 cadet SIs were discharged by BPA for their unruly behaviour during a parade practice on 1 October.

According to the letter issued to the dismissed cadets, they refused to eat the provided breakfast, actively encouraged others to join them in their defiance, created a chaotic scene on the parade ground, and disobeyed orders by leaving the parade ground without permission.

On 21 October, 10 of the 59 cadets received their show-cause notices over indiscipline during Nazibur's class on 16 October. The 49 others received their notices yesterday (25 October) over indiscipline during another class on 21 October.

In the notice issued to the 10 cadets who attended Nazibur's class, BPA authorities said they "did not sit in an orderly manner and created disorder by sitting haphazardly and making noise" before Nazibur arrived for the class on the evening of 16 October.

The cadets disobeyed the instructions of the assistant trainers and continued to make noise and create disorder despite repeated requests from Inspector Shishir Kumar Chakraborty and other accompanying inspectors to sit in an orderly manner. The cadets also did not pay attention to Nazibur's lecture and kept talking to each other during the class, said the notice, seen by The Business Standard.

The notice continued to say that given their conduct, which violated sub-rule N (iii) of Rule 741 of PRB 1943, "you are hereby required to submit a satisfactory explanation as to why you should not be discharged from your ongoing basic training".

The cadets were told to submit their written response within three days of receipt of the notice.