Indigenous Food Festival held in Mirpur

An Indigenous Food Festival was organised on the premises of Banful Tribal Greenheart School and College in Mirpur on Saturday, featuring the spicy food of the ethnic minorities of the hill tracts and plains.

IPNews, an online media outlet of the minority community, and a private development organisation named Nagrik Udyog, organised the festival.

Tribes, including Chakma, Marma, Tripura, Rakhine, and Garo, set up 15 food stalls at the festival which started 10am in the morning.

Photo: Courtesy

Students of Banful Tribal Greenheart School and College performed traditional dance at the programme.

Photo: Courtesy

Bhadanta Pragyananda Mahathero, chairman of Bonful Adivasi Greenheart Foundation, inaugurated the festival, while former member of National Human Rights Commission and Rector of Bonful Adivasi Greenheart College Prof Banchita Chakma, Chief Executive of Citizen Initiatives Zakir Hossain and representatives of the organisation were present.

Photo: Courtesy

Indigenous peoples are usually used to consuming organic food. They only take food from nature. These types of healthy foods should be spread among all Bengali-tribals, said Bhadanta Pragyananda Mahathero.

He also assured that the Bonful Adivasi Greenheart Foundation will stand by in organising the festival in the coming days as well.