Indigenous communities hold rally, procession over 11-point demand

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 August, 2024, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2024, 07:30 pm

Indigenous communities hold rally at Shahbag on 12 August. Photo: TBS
Indigenous communities hold rally at Shahbag on 12 August. Photo: TBS

People from the indigenous communities gathered and marched in front of the Raju sculpture of Dhaka University today (12 August) demanding constitutional recognition of their communities, formation of a separate ministry and a land commission for them, and ensuring their safety.

Leaders of the communities have raised an 11-point demand in the rally organised under the banner of students, youth and general public.

Speaking on the occasion, President of Bangladesh Adivasi Chhatra Sangam Parishad Alik Mree said members of the indigenous communities participated in all the movements, including the Liberation War, the 1952 Language Movement.

"But after the independence of Bangladesh, the government has changed many times in the last 50 years, but the fate of the indigenous has not changed. We want an end to all exploitation and deprivation of the indigenous people. Indigenous students also supported and participated in the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. One of them was martyred and many were injured," he added.

From the gathering, Alik Mri announced a 'Cultural Showdown of Diversity' programme from Shahbag to Central Shaheed Minar on 16 August.

The 11-point demand includes forming a separate ministry and land commission for the indigenous community living in plain lands; indigenous representation from plain lands should be ensured in the interim government; recognising indigenous people as indigenous in the Constitution;  ensuring customary land rights of the indigenous community; introducing an Indigenous Protection Act and amendment of the Forest Act of 1927; ensuring primary education in mother language of the indigenous communities and others.

