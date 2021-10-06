Indictment hearing in graft case against Papia, her husband on Nov 8

Bangladesh

BSS
06 October, 2021, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2021, 03:22 pm

A court here today set November 8 for holding hearing on charge framing in a graft case against expelled Jubo Mohila League leader Shamima Nur Papia and her husband Mofizur Rahman Sumon.

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge KM Imrul Qayesh set the date in presence of the two accused after accepting charge-sheet filed in the case.

The court also transferred the case to Dhaka Special Judge Court-3 for further proceedings.

ACC Deputy Director Shaheen Ara Momtaz filed the case with its Dhaka district office-1 on August 4, 2020, for amassing illegal wealth of Taka 6.24 crore.

According to the case documents, Papia and her husband from October 12, 2019, to February 22, 2020, took a total of 25 rooms of a five-star hotel in Dhaka on rent and paid more than Taka 3.23 crore cash as room rent, bills for bars, spa, laundry and food service.

Papia spent around Taka 40 lakh in shopping during her stay at the hotel, but couldn't show any valid source of income against this huge sum.

Earlier on February 22, 2020, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Papia and her husband, along with two of their accomplices, at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport with counterfeit banknotes, foreign currencies and cash.

