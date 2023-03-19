India's Wabag bags over Tk1,000 crore water treatment project in Bangladesh

Indian company VA Tech Wabag (Wabag), a pure-play water technology company, has secured an order worth around Tk1,000 crore towards Design, Build and Operate (DBO) for reconstruction, expansion and operation of the Pagla Sewage Treatment Plant (STP).

The treatment plant, with a capacity of 200 Million Litres per Day (MLD), is located in the capital's Pagla area, reports Indian media.

The development project will be done for the Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (Dhaka Wasa) with funds from multilateral funding agencies including the World Bank (WB) and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

The scope of the project includes design, engineering, supply, construction, installation and commissioning of the 200 MLD STP followed by Operation & Maintenance (O&M) for a period of 60 months.

The Indian company Wabag, in a recent statement, said that given that the plant will operate based on an activated sludge treatment process, which uses biogas generated during the wastewater treatment process, the order also meets the environmental norms and combats global climate change.