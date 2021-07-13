India’s Tripura CM gifts PM Hasina 400 pineapples

Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb has sent 400 pineapples to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina (ANI photo via The Times of India)

Biplab Kumar Deb, chief minister of Tripura state in India has gifted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina 400 pineapples as a gesture of appreciation and courtesy.

Udot Jha, second secretary to India High Commission at Chattogram received the gift to hand over to PM Sheikh Hasina, reports The Times of India.

He told reporters that Tripura's chief minister's generous gesture towards Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will further strengthen the two countries' friendship and long-standing ties.

Dr Phani Bhusan Jamatia, director of Horticulture and Soil Conservation, presented the gift consignment to Jha at the Akhaura integrated check post (ICP) in the presence of TK Chakma, director of Industries and Tourism, Tripura government.

Jha expressed his gratitude to the Tripura government and the chief minister for their goodwill gesture.

Meanwhile, TK Chakma, director of the Tripura government's industries and tourism department, stated that Tripura and Bangladesh have a solid relationship and that there is a lot of room for improvement in the import-export trade and medical tourism sectors.

Recently, the Bangladesh PM had sent Haribhanga mangoes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief ministers of Indian states including Tripura.

The Kew variety of pineapples was arranged by the Director of Horticulture and Soil Conservation Department of the Tripura government from two spots - Kumarghat and Ompi.