India’s plan to withdraw water from Teesta: Dhaka cautiously observing the situation

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 March, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2023, 10:29 pm

Related News

India’s plan to withdraw water from Teesta: Dhaka cautiously observing the situation

Myanmar will initially interview 450 Rohingya

TBS Report
16 March, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2023, 10:29 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Bangladesh is verifying the news of the fresh withdrawal of water from the Teesta River by West Bengal for its hydropower and irrigation project and cautiously observing the situation, said foreign ministry spokesperson Seheli Sabrin during the weekly briefing at the ministry on Thursday.

She also talked about the ongoing visit of Myanmar officials to Cox's Bazar for a preliminary interview of 450 Rohingyas listed for repatriation.

"Foreign ministry is in regular discussions with the Bangladesh Ministry of Water Resources and the Joint Rivers Commission after being informed about the matter regarding the canal digging," she added.

The West Bengal government has in principle decided to set up three hydropower projects in Darjeeling hills, risking further offence to Dhaka which has been waiting more than a decade for a treaty on the sharing of the Teesta's waters, reports The Telegraph on 13 March.

Two of the three planned Darjeeling projects are likely to reduce the volume of water in the Teesta that is available for irrigation, particularly during the December-April lean period when the demand for irrigation water goes up in Bangladesh, it added.

The Indian media reported the transfer of 1,000 acres of land to the irrigation ministry of West Bengal to excavate two new canals for withdrawing water from the Teesta and the Jaldhaka.

Seheli Sabrin said the life and livelihood of the people in a large part of Bangladesh depend on the Teesta. Therefore, Bangladesh has been trying for a water-sharing deal with India for many years.            

The UN-2023 Water Conference is going to be held at the UN headquarters in New York on 22-24 March. This is the first water conference organised by the UN since 1977. A high-level delegation led by the foreign minister and state minister for water resources is going to participate in it.

Meanwhile, State Minister for Water Resources Zaheed Farooque told the media on Thursday after a meeting at the foreign ministry that the Joint River Commission already prepared a letter that would be sent to India soon, asking about the reported plan of diverting water from the Teesta by the West Bengal government.

Myanmar will initially interview 450 Rohingya

During the briefing, Seheli Sabrin said, "Myanmar officials said they will interview around 450 people in the first phase. We hope that the Rohingyas can be voluntarily and sustainably repatriated under favourable conditions."

"We want to ensure the voluntary and safe sustainable repatriation of all Rohingyas to their home countries regardless of religious preference," she added.

Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Mohammed Mizanur Rahman told UNB that the delegation will verify the list of Rohingyas willing to return to Myanmar. Over 1,000 Rohingya could be taken back under family-based repatriation initially, including hundreds of Hindu Rohingyas.

Top News

Teesta

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Plato insisted that elites inevitably collapse if they give way to their own appetites rather than restraining themselves in the interest of the public good. Photo: Collected

Want to stop the next SVB? Read more Plato

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Climate adaptation plans must identify the correct problem: Gawher Nayeem Wahra

12h | Panorama
First fully recycled textile fashion brand launched in Dhaka

First fully recycled textile fashion brand launched in Dhaka

12h | Mode
Fishing cat, commonly and wrongly called as Fishing tiger. Photo Adnan Azad

The fishing cat is no 'tiger'

13h | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Demand for ready-made houses is on the rise in Munshiganj

Demand for ready-made houses is on the rise in Munshiganj

4h | TBS Stories
“Aasha” Lingerie for all shapes and sizes

“Aasha” Lingerie for all shapes and sizes

5h | TBS Stories
US-Russia blame each other for drone crash

US-Russia blame each other for drone crash

2h | TBS World
Chelsea to host first-ever Open Iftar in Ramadan

Chelsea to host first-ever Open Iftar in Ramadan

53m | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

2
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

3
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

5
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to run at full capacity on Uttara-Agargaon route from July

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 15-19 March