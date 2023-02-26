India's BSF hands over body of Bangladeshi youth it shot dead after 17 days

UNB
26 February, 2023, 10:55 am
Last modified: 26 February, 2023, 11:01 am

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The body of a Bangladeshi youth, who was shot dead by India's Border Security Force (BSF) along the Jhenaidah border on February 8, was handed over to Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Friday.

The body was handed over through Shyamkur Chairman Ghat border in Jhenaidah.

A team of local police and BGB members received the body of the youth in the afternoon and handed it over to his family.

A flag meeting was held between BGB and BSF at the Syamkur border area.

Ariful Islam, 28, son of late Afiz Uddin of Shyamkur village in Maheshpur upazila, was shot dead by an Indian Border Security Force member of Pakhiura camp under Hanskhali thana.

