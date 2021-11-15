Indian President to attend Victory Day celebrations 16 Dec

Bangladesh

UNB
15 November, 2021, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2021, 12:59 pm

Related News

Indian President to attend Victory Day celebrations 16 Dec

President Kovind will be visiting Bangladesh at the invitation of his Bangladesh counterpart Abdul Hamid.

UNB
15 November, 2021, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2021, 12:59 pm
Indian President Ram Nath Kovind
Indian President Ram Nath Kovind

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind will attend the Victory Day celebrations here on 16 December apart from his other key engagements.

President Kovind will be visiting Bangladesh at the invitation of his Bangladesh counterpart Abdul Hamid.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen confirmed the Indian President's visit to Bangladesh. Bangladesh is also expecting a high-level participation from Bhutan.

This will be the first visit by the 14th president of India to Bangladesh. He was sworn in on 25 July, 2017.

Bangladesh is celebrating the Golden Jubilee of its Independence and the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The two countries also decided to commemorate December 6 as Maitri Diwas (Friendship Day), the day when India recognized Bangladesh in 1971.

Bangladesh and India are working together eyeing two mega events next month - Maitri Diwas and Victory Day of Bangladesh - on 6 December and 16 December respectively with exchange of high-level visits, officials said.

On 26 to 27 March, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a state visit to Bangladesh to join the celebrations of the Golden Jubilee of the Independence of Bangladesh, the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh.

The visit symbolized the partnership of half a century between Bangladesh and India that has strengthened, matured and evolved as a model for bilateral relations for the entire region, both sides recognized.

Top News / South Asia

Indian President / Ram Nath Kovind / Victory Day Celebration

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS wellbeing: Diabetes prevention

TBS wellbeing: Diabetes prevention

2h | Videos
Dance Alifia dance

Dance Alifia dance

2h | Videos
UN climate summit COP26 ends with promises

UN climate summit COP26 ends with promises

2h | Videos
How will the rape case be proved?

How will the rape case be proved?

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

3
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

4
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

5
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka/Photo- Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Aviation

Flights suspension at Dhaka airport for 8 hours every day from Dec 9 to Mar 10

6
Photo/Courtesy
Telecom

Grameenphone and Telenor Group employee’s growth mindset makes Guinness World Records