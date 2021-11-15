Indian President to attend Victory Day celebrations 16 Dec

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind will attend the Victory Day celebrations here on 16 December apart from his other key engagements.

President Kovind will be visiting Bangladesh at the invitation of his Bangladesh counterpart Abdul Hamid.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen confirmed the Indian President's visit to Bangladesh. Bangladesh is also expecting a high-level participation from Bhutan.

This will be the first visit by the 14th president of India to Bangladesh. He was sworn in on 25 July, 2017.

Bangladesh is celebrating the Golden Jubilee of its Independence and the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The two countries also decided to commemorate December 6 as Maitri Diwas (Friendship Day), the day when India recognized Bangladesh in 1971.

Bangladesh and India are working together eyeing two mega events next month - Maitri Diwas and Victory Day of Bangladesh - on 6 December and 16 December respectively with exchange of high-level visits, officials said.

On 26 to 27 March, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a state visit to Bangladesh to join the celebrations of the Golden Jubilee of the Independence of Bangladesh, the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh.

The visit symbolized the partnership of half a century between Bangladesh and India that has strengthened, matured and evolved as a model for bilateral relations for the entire region, both sides recognized.