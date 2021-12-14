Indian president to arrive in Dhaka tomorrow on 3-day visit

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind is scheduled to arrive Dhaka on Wednesday (15 December) on a 3-day visit to attend the 50th historic Victory Day celebrations of Bangladesh.

To also celebrate 50 years of Bangladesh-India bilateral relations, the president will stay in the country till 17 December.

"The Indian president is expected to visit Bangladesh on 15-17 December at the invitation of the President of Bangladesh Md Abdul Hamid as a unique sign of good relations between the two neighboring countries," said Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen at a virtual press conference on the occasion.

He will be accompanied by the First Lady of India and the president's daughter, the education minister of India, two members of Parliament, the Foreign Secretary and other high-ranking officials from various departments.

This will be his maiden visit to Bangladesh after taking over as president of India.

On the first day of the visit on Wednesday, the Indian president will be welcomed with a guard of honour at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport by the Bangladesh President.

He will then visit the National Memorial in Savar and the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi 32 on the same day at noon and pay homage to the memory of the Father of the Nation.

"On the same afternoon, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the foreign minister will pay a courtesy call on the president of India.

"We look forward to discussing various issues of mutual interest," Momen said.

Later, he will pay a courtesy call on the Bangladesh president at Bangabhaban.

On the second day of the visit, the president of India will participate as the "Guest of Honor" at the National Parade Ground on 16 December to mark the golden jubilee of the Victory Day of Bangladesh.

In the afternoon, he will participate in the "Great Victory Heroes" programme organised in the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban to express humble respect and gratitude to the Father of the Nation, and to celebrate the passion and joy of victory.

The president of Bangladesh, prime minister, speaker and other dignitaries will be present on the occasion.

On the third day of the visit, the president will inaugurate and inspect the newly renovated section of Kali Temple in Ramna, Dhaka.

He will leave Dhaka for Delhi at noon after the state tour on the same day.