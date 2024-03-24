Indian police official arrested in Bangladesh for illegal entry

Indian policeman John Selvaraj, apprehended for illegal entry into Bangladesh, seen in the image. Photo: Times of India

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) apprehended a special sub-inspector (SSI) of the Tamil Nadu Special Police on Saturday (23 March) for illegal entry through the Maheshpur border in Jhenaidah.

The arrested SSI has been identified as John Selvaraj, 47, and he was found carrying an unspecified sum of Indian currency and $5,000, reports Times of India.

During the preliminary interrogation, the arrestee informed that he had entered Bangladesh to go to Thailand from here, said HM Salah Uddin Chowdhury, commander of the BGB-58 battalion, reports UNB.

Ismail Hossain, the Officer-in-Charge (OC-Investigation) of Maheshpur Police Station, confirmed the filing of a case against the illegal entry of the Indian policeman into Bangladesh.

After his arrest, police seized his ID card which revealed that he is a cop attached to Teynampet police station in Chennai.

Following this, Bangladesh officials sent his ID to their counterparts in Chennai for verification.

An officer at Tambaram commissionerate told TOI that it is not yet clear as to why Selvaraj had gone to Bangladesh and if he was alone or not.

John Selvaraj has a chequered service record, having been dismissed from service for desertion.

"He worked as a police vehicle driver from 2004 to 2009. Then he deserted from the service from 2009 to 2019. During this period, he lived in Singapore. However, he was reinstated in the police department, and he got his promotion as an SSI. He was later posted in the Tambaram commissionerate," said an officer, who had served with Selvaraj in Trichy.

Selvaraj had gone on 60 days medical leave a few months ago, said another officer.

