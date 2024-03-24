Indian police official arrested in Bangladesh for illegal entry

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 March, 2024, 09:00 am
Last modified: 24 March, 2024, 09:32 am

Related News

Indian police official arrested in Bangladesh for illegal entry

The arrested SSI has been identified as John Selvaraj, 47, and he was found carrying an unspecified sum of Indian currency and $5,000

TBS Report
24 March, 2024, 09:00 am
Last modified: 24 March, 2024, 09:32 am
Indian policeman John Selvaraj, apprehended for illegal entry into Bangladesh, seen in the image. Photo: Times of India
Indian policeman John Selvaraj, apprehended for illegal entry into Bangladesh, seen in the image. Photo: Times of India

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) apprehended a special sub-inspector (SSI) of the Tamil Nadu Special Police on Saturday (23 March) for illegal entry through the Maheshpur border in Jhenaidah.

The arrested SSI has been identified as John Selvaraj, 47, and he was found carrying an unspecified sum of Indian currency and $5,000, reports Times of India.

During the preliminary interrogation, the arrestee informed that he had entered Bangladesh to go to Thailand from here, said HM Salah Uddin Chowdhury, commander of the BGB-58 battalion, reports UNB.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Ismail Hossain, the Officer-in-Charge (OC-Investigation) of Maheshpur Police Station, confirmed the filing of a case against the illegal entry of the Indian policeman into Bangladesh.

After his arrest, police seized his ID card which revealed that he is a cop attached to Teynampet police station in Chennai.

Following this, Bangladesh officials sent his ID to their counterparts in Chennai for verification.

An officer at Tambaram commissionerate told TOI that it is not yet clear as to why Selvaraj had gone to Bangladesh and if he was alone or not.

John Selvaraj has a chequered service record, having been dismissed from service for desertion. 

"He worked as a police vehicle driver from 2004 to 2009. Then he deserted from the service from 2009 to 2019. During this period, he lived in Singapore. However, he was reinstated in the police department, and he got his promotion as an SSI. He was later posted in the Tambaram commissionerate," said an officer, who had served with Selvaraj in Trichy. 

Selvaraj had gone on 60 days medical leave a few months ago, said another officer.
 

Top News / South Asia

Indian Police / arrested / India-Bangladesh Border

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

This matte black FZ-S Version 3.0 was installed with a brown leather seat cover by the owner, giving it a premium yet retro appeal. Photo: Akif Hamid

30,000km with the Yamaha FZ-S V3.0: A blend of refinement and control

25m | Wheels
Backed by a fault-tolerant power control system, Cypher has an uninterrupted power supply. Photo: Courtesy

Cypher: A significant leap in data localisation

1h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The ebb and flow of Somali pirates

23h | Panorama
Painting titled ‘Capture of the Pirate, Blackbeard, 1718’ by Jean Leon Jerome Ferris (1920). PHOTO: COLLECTED

From Blackbeard to Juqraafi: The history and art of maritime piracy

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Are you ready to ride in a flying car?

Are you ready to ride in a flying car?

1h | Videos
Fair Electronics is manufacturing Hisense products in a joint venture.

Fair Electronics is manufacturing Hisense products in a joint venture.

14h | Videos
Marufa prepares herself for the all-important 2nd ODI against the mighty Aussies

Marufa prepares herself for the all-important 2nd ODI against the mighty Aussies

17h | Videos
Why did ISIS-K attack the Moscow's Crocus City concert hall in Russia?

Why did ISIS-K attack the Moscow's Crocus City concert hall in Russia?

13h | Videos