Indian PM Modi conveys condolences for victims of Bailey Road fire

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep shock over the loss of lives due to the fire at Dhaka's Bailey Road that has claimed 46 lives so far.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Modi expressed his heartfelt condolences on the loss of lives in the fire at the Green Cozy Cottage Shopping Mall in Dhaka.

He also wished speedy recovery to those injured.

In the letter dated 1 March, the Indian Prime Minister further affirmed that his country stands with Bangladesh in this hour of grief, and his thoughts and prayers remain with her and the friendly people of Bangladesh.