Indian PM Modi conveys condolences for victims of Bailey Road fire

Bangladesh

UNB
02 March, 2024, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2024, 05:19 pm

Related News

Indian PM Modi conveys condolences for victims of Bailey Road fire

UNB
02 March, 2024, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2024, 05:19 pm
FILE PHOTO: India&#039;s Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a meeting at The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Paris France July 14, 2023. JULIEN DE ROSA/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a meeting at The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Paris France July 14, 2023. JULIEN DE ROSA/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep shock over the loss of lives due to the fire at Dhaka's Bailey Road that has claimed 46 lives so far. 

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Modi expressed his heartfelt condolences on the loss of lives in the fire at the Green Cozy Cottage Shopping Mall in Dhaka.

He also wished speedy recovery to those injured. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In the letter dated 1 March, the Indian Prime Minister further affirmed that his country stands with Bangladesh in this hour of grief, and his thoughts and prayers remain with her and the friendly people of Bangladesh.

Indian PM Narendra Modi / bailey road fire / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Bailey Road commercial building lacked a proper fire escape design. It had only one stairwell with multiple restaurants. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Why 'structured killing' happens in disguise of fire accidents

20h | Panorama
Chaos, death and grief: The day after the Bailey Road fire

Chaos, death and grief: The day after the Bailey Road fire

20h | Panorama
After being hoisted by the crane, Prothit cried and hugged a fireman. He remembers the firemen to be very calm and composed. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossai

A trial by fire: How Prothit survived the Bailey Road blaze

21h | Panorama
The mother-daughter duo putting Bangladesh on the US culinary map

The mother-daughter duo putting Bangladesh on the US culinary map

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Family's Italian dream dies with fire that killed all 5 members

Family's Italian dream dies with fire that killed all 5 members

3h | Videos
Gemini AI says Modi is Fascist

Gemini AI says Modi is Fascist

4h | Videos
What can be contained in the cease-fire agreement?

What can be contained in the cease-fire agreement?

6h | Videos
Bailey Road Fire: "Those who are responsible will be brought to book"

Bailey Road Fire: "Those who are responsible will be brought to book"

19h | Videos