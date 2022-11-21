Indian Ocean countries forum to propose currency swaps among member countries

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 November, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2022, 10:00 pm

Related News

Indian Ocean countries forum to propose currency swaps among member countries

IORA Council of Ministers Meeting will be held on 24 November in Dhaka

TBS Report
21 November, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2022, 10:00 pm
Photo: Facebook
Photo: Facebook

The Indian Ocean Rim Business Forum (IORBF) will send a proposal to introduce currency swaps among member countries of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) to handle the pressure on foreign exchange reserves, said IORBF Chairman Sheikh Fazle Fahim.

"Along with the current conventional way for cross-border trade, we are going to provide a proposal similar to the policy that Indonesia has taken on currency swaps," said Sheikh Fazle Fahim on the last day of the two-day leadership summit of IORBF in the capital.

"We are thinking of a long-term plan on how to mitigate the issue of reserves. At the same time, we are preparing to move forward, learning from the studies that Indonesia has done with South Korea, China and Japan," he added.

"The IORA Council of Ministers Meeting will be held on 24 November in Dhaka where the proposal will be submitted. There we will propose establishing a trade portal between IORA countries by prioritising products," Sheikh Fazle Fahim told The Business Standard.

Along with that, a proposal will be placed for food, energy and other agricultural and industrial products to assess what can be done with alternative trade financing – blockchain or currency swaps – using technology. Overall, IORA will place proposals for regional integration of value chains among countries, he added.

Sheikh Fazle hoped a regional integration value chain will be created between IORA countries if block chain or currency swaps are launched. This will create an opportunity for these countries to pay interest and principal in one currency.

And if this is the case, the pressure on foreign exchange reserves of the IORA member countries, including Bangladesh, will be very manageable, which will be placed in the meeting, he added.

Representatives of IORBF member countries present at the event, said the governments of the respective countries should take key initiatives to increase and facilitate trade and investment between these countries.

The 23 members of the IORA are Australia, Bangladesh, Comoros, French, India, Indonesia, Iran, Kenya, Madagascar, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius, Mozambique, Oman, Seychelles, Singapore, Somalia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and Yemen.

Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) / Currency swap deal / Sheikh Fazle Fahim

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mohammad Zobair Hasan. Illustration: TBS

Amending tobacco control law: We must stick to banning loose sale of tobacco products

5h | Thoughts
Photo: Courtesy

A wedding gift guide for different budgets

12h | Brands
The ban on alcohol in stadiums and the subsequent uproar have revealed at least two issues concerning both Qatar and the sports’ Western fanbase at large. The first one being the inseparable connection between alcohol and Western sports fans. PHOTO: DW.

Sports, alcohol and the Islamic world

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'If you are a start-up that requires funding, you need to be able to talk to investors smartly'

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Becoming Ecuador's all-time top goalscorer beating poverty

Becoming Ecuador's all-time top goalscorer beating poverty

1h | Videos
Seminar on dog training

Seminar on dog training

2h | Videos
FIFA World Cup 2022: England-Iran clashes first time in history

FIFA World Cup 2022: England-Iran clashes first time in history

3h | Videos
Hera Pheri 3: Akshay fans threaten Kartik Aaryan

Hera Pheri 3: Akshay fans threaten Kartik Aaryan

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

4
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering

5
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy
Mode

Not another Sabyasachi bride

6
BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'
Banking

BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'